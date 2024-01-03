2 elderly pedestrians seriously injured in Roslyn Heights, Farmingdale crashes

Two pedestrians were seriously injured in separate Nassau County crashes within the first two days of the new year, police said.

On Monday, a 91-year-old man crossing Mineola Avenue in Roslyn Heights was struck by a northbound dark-colored SUV shortly after 5 p.m. The unknown driver fled the scene, Nassau police said.

The victim suffered severe trauma and was transported to a hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.

Then on Tuesday in Farmingdale, an 87-year-old man was crossing Fulton Street near Nelson Street at 6:25 p.m., when he was struck by a westbound 2008 Mazda.

The man suffered injuries to his right arm and chest and was airlifted by police helicopter to a hospital, police said. His condition was not available.

The driver of the Mazda, a 25-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

Both investigations are ongoing.

The crashes come days after a 12-year-old and his 69-year-old grandmother were struck by a car on Fulton Street in Farmingdale. Both were critically injured, police said.