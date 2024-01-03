Long Island

2 elderly pedestrians seriously injured in Roslyn Heights, Farmingdale crashes

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Two pedestrians were seriously injured in separate Nassau County crashes within the first two days of the new year, police said.

On Monday, a 91-year-old man crossing Mineola Avenue in Roslyn Heights was struck by a northbound dark-colored SUV shortly after 5 p.m. The unknown driver fled the scene, Nassau police said.

The victim suffered severe trauma and was transported to a hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.

Then on Tuesday in Farmingdale, an 87-year-old man was crossing Fulton Street near Nelson Street at 6:25 p.m., when he was struck by a westbound 2008 Mazda.

The man suffered injuries to his right arm and chest and was airlifted by police helicopter to a hospital, police said. His condition was not available.

The driver of the Mazda, a 25-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

Both investigations are ongoing.

The crashes come days after a 12-year-old and his 69-year-old grandmother were struck by a car on Fulton Street in Farmingdale. Both were critically injured, police said.

