Child, woman critical after being struck in Farmingdale

A 12-year-old boy and a woman were critically injured when they were hit by a car Friday in Farmingdale, Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said.

Nassau County police said the crash was reported just before 3 p.m. at Main and Fulton streets. The boy and a woman in her 60s were crossing at the intersection when they were struck, Ekstrand said.

Farmingdale first responders arrived within four minutes and found the child on the west side of Main Street/Route 109, Ekstrand said.

The boy was stabilized and airlifted by a Nassau County Police helicopter to Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

Firefighters also treated the woman, who Ekstrand said was dragged three blocks under the driver's car. Firefighters deployed air bags to lift the woman from under the car. She was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital Trauma Center, Ekstrand said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Both victims were listed in critical condition, Ekstrand said.

Information about the driver was not immediately available.

Nassau County police closed all lanes on Fulton Street between Main and Bernard streets.

“When our firefighters see a 12-year-old critically injured, they used their training and both lives were saved at the time they arrived,” Ekstrand said. “By the grace of God, we hope the team at both hospitals can save their lives.”