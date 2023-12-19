Forecast: Mild, sunny week ahead for winter's arrival, holiday weekend travel

If you’re traveling for the Christmas holiday, the forecast may be one less thing to worry about.

Long Islanders can expect a seasonably mild, sunny week leading up to Christmas Day, even as residents recover from scattered flooding and power outages from Monday morning’s Nor'easter.

Temperatures will average in the low to mid-40s during the day, with little chance of rain, and drop down to the high 20s and low 30s at night, the National Weather Service said.

The winter solstice arrives Thursday night in the Northern Hemisphere, marking the shortest day of the calendar year. While the sun will rise at 7:15 a.m. and set at 4:30 a.m., Long Islanders can make the most of the daylight with a sunny forecast and a high of 42 degrees.

Christmas Day will be the warmest day on the forecast, with a high of 47 degrees.

PSEG Long Island said on Tuesday it has restored power to more than 95% of customers, or about 23,700 affected by the recent storm that brought down trees and heavy branches onto wires across the Island, according to its website.

The cleanup continued in communities hit by flooding, including Patchogue, East Quogue and Freeport. Only a handful of road surfaces were still flooded, authorities said.