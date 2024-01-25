Adelheid (Heidi) O'Brien

Coach Realtors, West Islip

Not listed

$500 fine

O’Brien was accused of discrimination for telling a white tester to avoid homes in the Brentwood school district, but not giving the same advice to a Black tester. The administrative law judge wrote that the advice was “only one singular and lonely comment” in a longer conversation. There was not enough evidence of steering to find that she discriminated, the judge ruled. However, he wrote that agents are “required” by the industry's codes of ethics to find and recommend homes “without consideration of school district so as to avoid the infiltration of actual or implicit bias into the decision-making process.” Her discussion of schools merits a $500 fine, he wrote. The Department of State appealed, arguing that O’Brien “steered” the white buyer away from Brentwood, which the agency argued is discriminatory. The appeals officer ruled that it could not be determined from the available evidence whether O'Brien discriminated, and let the $500 fine stand. In 2019, O'Brien and Coach Realtors declined to comment.