Aminta Abarca

Real Estate Agent Aminta Abarca.

Real Estate Agent Aminta Abarca. Credit: Newsday

Brokerage in at time of test:

Keller Williams Realty of Greater Nassau, Garden City

Current License Status:

Not listed

Outcome:

License revoked

Case Summary:

Abarca told a Black tester that “the only way” she works with prospective buyers is by having them sign contracts for her to be their exclusive buyer’s agent, though she did not impose the same requirement on a white tester, the state said in its complaint. She also offered her opinion on schools and local demographics, gave the white tester more listings in more predominantly white communities and failed to complete mandatory continuing education, the state alleged. Abarca said she required the Black tester to sign a buyer’s agreement because she was “suspicious” about his search criteria, and she said she provided listings based on the testers’ requests, the administrative law judge's ruling showed. Her testimony was “not credible,” and there was "substantial evidence" of "discriminatory behavior," the judge wrote. In 2019, Abarca did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Keller Williams said the brokerage "does not tolerate discrimination of any kind."

Agent and Company Responses:

Left message/mm/

