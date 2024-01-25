Anne Marie Queally Bechand

Signature Premier Properties, Cold Spring Harbor

Not listed

License revoked in an agreement with the New York Department of State.

Bechand met with two testers, one white and one Black. Bechand told the Black tester that she wouldn’t send her listings or take her to see homes without a mortgage prequalification letter. She provided the white tester with 79 listings and showed her four homes without requiring prequalification. The state opened an inquiry on Queally Bechand "to investigate the allegations concerning discrimination as reported in the Newsday article," and it revoked her license in 2020 after reaching an agreement with her, the agency said by email. Queally Bechand did not respond to calls seeking comment for this story. She did not respond to requests for comment for the 2019 series, and a co-owner and two branch managers with her brokerage declined to comment. When a Newsday reporter called a number listed for Queally Bechand in 2021 and asked if she would like to comment about the revocation, the woman who answered the phone ended the call.