Dianne J Etri

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Bellmore

Newsday reported in 2019 that Etri said to a white tester, "So a lot of people will say to me, ‘Oh, I don’t care. I’ll take Freeport and all the houses are cheap there. I don’t care about the school district. I don’t have any children.’ I say, ‘But you have to protect your investment.’” “You’re not really putting your money in the right place, because now you're in a bad school district, and that’s not good for resell value." To a Black tester, she said, "I have a property in Freeport – this house is too big for you, though. And the other one that is nice I just sold. You would have liked that one, but that’s Freeport. You might like Freeport." She provided more listings, in more predominantly white areas, to the white tester than to the Black tester. Etri did not respond to requests for comment but a brokerage spokewoman said in a statement that read in part, "Incidents reported by Newsday that are alleged to have occurred more than two years ago are completely contrary to our long-term commitment and dedication to supporting and maintaining all aspects of fair and equitable housing."