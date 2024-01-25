Long IslandInvestigations

Himanshoo (Raj) Sanghvi

Real Estate Agent Himanshoo (Raj) Sanghvi.

Real Estate Agent Himanshoo (Raj) Sanghvi. Credit: Newsday

Brokerage in at time of test:

Century 21 American Homes, Syosset

Current License Status:

Associate broker, Coldwell Banker American Homes, Syosset

Outcome:

An administrative law judge imposed a 6 month suspension and a $500 fine. On appeal, Sanghvi's license was revoked.

Case Summary:

Sanghvi offered his opinions about school districts to a white tester, saying Huntington is a top school district, "but you don’t want to go there, it’s a mixed neighborhood. . . . residents wise. You have commercial, you have residential, you have white, you have black, you have Latino, you have Indians, you have Chinese, you have Korean, everything. It’s a mini United Nations.… [E]xcept Huntington, everything is nice." The administrative law judge wrote that Sanghvi’s comments were a “serious” but “single act” of discrimination, and he imposed a six-month suspension, along with a fine for discussing school districts in violation of industry ethical rules, and a reprimand for not fulfilling continuing education requirements. The Department of State's Division of Licensing Services appealed the administrative law judge's ruling, arguing the decision "calls into question whether a licensee must use an express slur to be revoked rather than using more subtle forms of discrimination.” The agency won on appeal and Sanghvi’s license was revoked. Sanghvi's comments, "meant to steer a home buyer away from a neighborhood solely due to its racial composition, are egregious" and show "he is unfit to act as a real estate licensee," the appeals officer wrote. Sanghvi and Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, did not respond to requests for comment in 2019.

Agent and Company Responses:

Spoke briefly. He will check w/his broker and decide whether to comment./mm/

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
5 LI school districts under fiscal stress … Hampton Bays H.S. opens bank … Women's pro hockey Credit: Newsday

Updated 42 minutes ago Parents indicted in tot's drug death ... 5 LI school districts under fiscal stress ... Cookie death victim ID'd ... Stroller mamas

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME