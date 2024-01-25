Himanshoo (Raj) Sanghvi

Century 21 American Homes, Syosset

Associate broker, Coldwell Banker American Homes, Syosset

An administrative law judge imposed a 6 month suspension and a $500 fine. On appeal, Sanghvi's license was revoked.

Sanghvi offered his opinions about school districts to a white tester, saying Huntington is a top school district, "but you don’t want to go there, it’s a mixed neighborhood. . . . residents wise. You have commercial, you have residential, you have white, you have black, you have Latino, you have Indians, you have Chinese, you have Korean, everything. It’s a mini United Nations.… [E]xcept Huntington, everything is nice." The administrative law judge wrote that Sanghvi’s comments were a “serious” but “single act” of discrimination, and he imposed a six-month suspension, along with a fine for discussing school districts in violation of industry ethical rules, and a reprimand for not fulfilling continuing education requirements. The Department of State's Division of Licensing Services appealed the administrative law judge's ruling, arguing the decision "calls into question whether a licensee must use an express slur to be revoked rather than using more subtle forms of discrimination.” The agency won on appeal and Sanghvi’s license was revoked. Sanghvi's comments, "meant to steer a home buyer away from a neighborhood solely due to its racial composition, are egregious" and show "he is unfit to act as a real estate licensee," the appeals officer wrote. Sanghvi and Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, did not respond to requests for comment in 2019.