Joy Tuxson

RE/MAX Beyond, East Meadow

Associate broker, RE MAX Integrity Leaders, Melville

The state alleged Tuxson “engaged in discriminatory behavior” in her meetings with two undercover fair housing testers — one white, one Asian American. Tuxson commented to the white tester, “I’m not going to send you anything in Wyandanch unless you don’t want to start your car to buy your crack, unless you just want to walk up the street.” She also made comments regarding the Amityville school district to both testers. To the white tester, she said: “You look at the school, if the school is in session, you look at the bus, who gets off the bus … there’s things you can do to feel comfortable.” Administrative Law Judge Mathew Paulose Jr. dismissed the case against Tuxson, ruling that the comments about Amityville were not made to direct the buyer toward or away from the village. He said the comment about Wyandanch was a “stray remark.” “Discrimination, the idea, is too dynamic to be restricted to unyielding proscriptions. (e.g., today “crack”, tomorrow “[methadone] clinic”). But more importantly, there is another idea, an idea that forces the notion of discrimination itself to yield, an idea far more concrete: the idea that we are humans – and as humans, fallible,” Paulose wrote. Tuxson testified the comments were taken out of context. "My comment was only to convey the importance of not just picking remodeled homes with pretty pictures but homes that align with your needs and preferences after doing your own research," she said at the hearing, according to court documents. The state appealed and special deputy secretary of state Daniel E. Shapiro amended the decision to suspend Tuxson’s license until she completed a fair housing course. I WILL UPDATE AFTER SPEAKING WITH JEFF CAMHI/MM/