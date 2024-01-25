Le-Ann Vicquery

Formerly of Keller Williams Realty Homes & Estates, Hauppauge

Deceased

Initially, case dismissed. On appeal, license suspended for 30 days. Vicquery sued in state court to challenge the decision. The lawsuit was withdrawn in May, after Vicquery's death, court records show.

In February 2022, Daniel Shapiro, special deputy secretary of state, ruled on appeal to suspend Vicquery’s broker’s license. A previous ruling had dismissed the case against her. The state charged she had praised Brentwood to a Black tester but did not make a similar comment to the white tester. Subsequent to her meeting with the white tester, she sent a text message to the white tester warning him to look into gang killings in Brentwood. Shapiro deemed “a penalty less than revocation would be sufficient to assure her future, good conduct. Notwithstanding, any such penalty must be sufficient to deter others from engaging in similar acts of discrimination.” In June 2022, Vicquery filed an Article 78 proceeding to challenge Shapiro’s decision in state Supreme Court in Albany, which was later transferred to the state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, Third Department. Her attorneys withdrew the case following her death in April at age 46.