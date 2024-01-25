Margaret (Peggy) Petrelli

Realty Connect USA, Levittown

Associate broker, Realty Connect USA LLC, Woodbury

License suspended for three months, upon renewal

The state alleged Petrelli provided unequal treatment to a Black woman and white woman posing as homebuyers, asking the Black tester to provide identification to verify her name and address but not asking the same of the white tester. Petrelli testified she did so because in the intervening time between meeting the white tester and the Black tester, a family member had been murdered and she changed her safety practices. She ultimately did not insist on seeing ID before showing the Black tester a house. Hudson found that reasoning credible. Petrelli provided eight listings to the white tester in areas with a greater concentration of white residents and two listings to the Black tester in more diverse areas. She told a state investigator the differences in the locations of the houses were based on where she met with the women. She met with the white tester at her office Levittown and the Black tester at a law office in Hicksville. Hudson said: “there is no direct evidence Ms. Petrelli’s disparate treatment of the testers was race-based.” However, given Petrelli’s experience in the area, her comment to the white tester regarding the Amityville school district that “you’re not going to like those schools,” and her recommendation of neighboring districts that are less diverse, was sufficient to show the comment was based on race, the administrative law judge ruled, writing there was “substantial evidence” that Petrelli “engaged in disparate treatment and racial steering." “While Ms. Petrelli’s bias may have been implicit rather than explicit, there is substantial evidence in the record from which it can be inferred her conduct was based on race,” the judge wrote.