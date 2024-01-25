Maurice Johnson

Charles Rutenberg Realty, Plainview

Real estate agent, Charles Rutenberg Realty, Plainview

$750 fine

The state alleged Johnson had engaged in unlawful discriminatory practice by speaking with a white tester about living in a waterfront community, warning him to avoid the Wyandanch school district and providing listings for homes in predominantly white communities, such as Merrick, Island Park, Rockville Centre and Oceanside. Johnson did not discuss waterfront homes or give the same warning to a Hispanic tester, to whom he provided listings in more diverse areas, including Baldwin, Elmont and the Malverne school district. Johnson testified that he has sold homes to minority clients in majority white communities on Long Island since 2010 and that he has encountered instances of racism as a Black man and had not engaged in discriminatory acts as a real estate agent. He said he provided different listings to the two testers because they came to him a month apart and different houses were available using the same search criteria. Administrative law judge John E. Kenny found that explanation “reasonable” and found insufficient evidence that Johnson engaged in discriminatory conduct. He fined Johnson because he described the Wyandanch school district as underperforming even though he admitted he knew he could not discuss the quality of schools.