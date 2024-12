Suffolk Police Officer David Mascarella is back on the job after causing a 2020 crash that severely injured Riordan Cavooris, then 2. NewsdayTV's Andrew Ehinger and Newsday investigative reporter Paul LaRocco have the story. Credit: Newsday Staff; File Footage; Photo Credit: Joseph C. Sperber; Patrick McMullan via Getty Image; SCPD; Stony Brook University Hospital