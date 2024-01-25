Long IslandInvestigations

Rosemarie Strippoli (formerly Marando)

Brokerage in at time of test:

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, E. Setauket

Current License Status:

Not listed

Outcome:

Pending

Case Summary:

Newsday reported in 2019 that Strippoli, then licensed under the last name Marando, said to a white tester, "What I say is always, to women, follow the school bus, you know. That's what I always say. Follow the school bus, see the moms that are hanging out on the corners. Wherever you're going to buy diapers, you know, during the day, go at 10 o'clock at night, and then you see if you like the area. I mean, really, that's the way to really take a look at area — I tell women this all the time." She told the tester, " I have to say it without saying it, you know? You have the knowledge of the areas. ... I take first-time home buyers out all the time. I don't want to use the word 'steer' but I try to edu — I use the word — I educate in the areas." (REPEAT COLDWELL STATEMENT HERE?)

Agent and Company Responses:

Tried twice. Call declined second time. Voice mailbox full/jl

