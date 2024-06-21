Timeline: Grumman contamination at Bethpage Community Park

This timeline was reported and written by Paul LaRocco.

For decades, Grumman Aerospace was celebrated for its gift of land to the Town of Oyster Bay that became Bethpage Community Park. Generations of local families enjoyed the grounds — until 2002, when the park's ballfield first closed due to contamination in the soil.

Since then, the true impact of how Grumman used the site before the donation has revealed itself slowly. By this past spring, many people already knew the company once dumped toxic chemicals directly into the ground there, and that the activity led to deep soil and groundwater pollution. But the discovery of 22 chemical drums buried at the park still jarred residents and officials.

As Newsday reveals in a new investigation, environmental regulators had a chance eight years ago to discover the full extent of what lies beneath Bethpage Community Park, but conducted a minimal review of a tipster's claims that he had seen drums buried there.