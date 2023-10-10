Terror inside Israel bomb shelter: West Hempstead teen Mayah Zell thought she was going to die

Mayah Zell was certain she was going to die.

The 15-year-old high school student from West Hempstead spent much of last weekend frightened for her life while locked inside a bomb shelter in Petah Tikva, a city in central Israel, as rockets and bombs zipped overhead, landing with thuds loud enough to shake the apartment she was staying in with family.

"I've never been so afraid in my life," Zell, a student at the Hebrew Academy of Nassau County, said Tuesday, one day after returning home to Long Island. "It was insane. I genuinely didn't think I was going to make it out. The thoughts were, 'Would I be able to get back home?'"

Zell, who had traveled to Israel last month with her family to celebrate the Jewish holidays and for her sister's bat mitzvah, awoke to the sound of sirens early Saturday morning, sending them fleeing into a bomb shelter. As the sirens went off an hour later, a bomb erupted nearby, shaking the apartment building, she said.

Since it was the Sabbath, the family does not use electronics and was not immediately aware that Hamas had launched an unprovoked assault on Israeli citizens, murdering and kidnapping them indiscriminately.

"We were crying. I was so sad," Zell said. "We were praying because really the only thing that we can do is to just pray and to believe in God and believe that he is doing everything that he can. It's so hard because there's nothing else you can do."

The family would spend the next 24 hours huddled in the bomb shelter, crying, rarely eating or sleeping and petrified that Hamas militants could enter the apartment at any time and murder them all. Zell said she was so scared that she refused to be alone, even to go to the bathroom.

"I genuinely thought that I was going to die," she said. " … I thought I was in a horror movie. It took me so much time to accept that this is reality right now. That I'm not in a movie. I'm not in a nightmare."

After the family's flight home was canceled Sunday, Zell's mother ventured to Ben Gurion Airport, successfully securing another flight for her and her two daughters, despite a restriction on any civilians being allowed out on the streets.

"This shows how strong Israelis are and how hard we push and how we are just united," Zell said. "This is who we are."

The family, shaken but safe, returned home to New York Monday but still worry for the safety of the dozens of relatives that were left behind.

"We're scared for them," she said, "and we are praying for them every moment we get."