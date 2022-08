A Garden City woman was arrested Saturday morning after driving 109 miles per hour in Peconic while intoxicated, Southold Town police said.

Jaclyn Santengelo, 30, was stopped for speeding at 9 a.m. on Route 48, where the speed limit is 55. Police said Santengelo was also found to be intoxicated.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated and speeding, both misdemeanors.