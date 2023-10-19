Long Island

Cops: Employee dies after co-worker backs over him at Jeep service center in Wantagh

By Matthew Chayes

A 32-year-old employee at a Jeep service center in Wantagh was killed Thursday morning when a co-worker backed a vehicle over him, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Further details were not disclosed, and neither man’s name was released.

The incident happened about 10:10 a.m. at the Merrick Jeep Chrysler Dodge service center, 3588 Sunrise Hwy., a police news release said.

The 20-year-old driver had been backing up a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he struck the other employee, the release said. The victim was brought by ambulance to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police investigation into the crash remains unfinished, the release said. A message left with the service center’s voicemail wasn’t immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

Automotive service technicians and mechanics are more likely than the average worker to be injured or killed on the job, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Matthew Chayes

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City.

