Jewish, Muslim Long Islanders share takes on Israel-Hamas hostage release

News spread globally and across Long Island that about 50 hostages abducted by Hamas from Israel would be traded for about 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, and there would be a cease-fire lasting several days. Susie Heneson Moskowitz, the senior rabbi of Temple Beth Torah in Melville, said she is cautiously optimistic the deal to free some hostages might hasten the release of all. “I’m optimistic that it’s a good start,” she said. “We need to get the hostages out, and it seems like not a great deal, but a good first step. How are they choosing which hostages are coming out first? We need all of them to be released." On Wednesday, Moskowitz and other Jewish Long Islanders interviewed said they hoped the "good start" leads to a lasting peace. Muslim Long Islanders interviewed Wednesday expressed hope for a permanent cease-fire but also said more must be done to address the grievances of Palestinians. The rabbi, when asked if she believed the swap would create an incentive for Hamas to conduct future kidnappings, said "this is such a unique situation that I can’t worry about that. I want to deal with the here and now. Let’s get these hostages out, so I’m OK with this deal. I wish it were one for one or that the hostages were being released just for the cease-fire, and no Palestinians were being released. But I don’t think that’s realistic.” The deal calls for the swap of women and youths — hostages taken by Hamas Oct. 7 in exchange for prisoners in Israeli lockup. The prisoners to be handed over by Israel include one woman who was sentenced to 15 years for a 2015 attack in Jerusalem against an Israeli soldier and another who was arrested that year at age 16 for stabbing a border cop and sentenced to 8½, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. The release list includes 123 minors. Five are 14 years old, locked up for offenses ranging from arson to hurling firebombs, the paper said. Nayyar Imam, former president of the Islamic Association of Long Island, a Selden mosque, said he believes that there should be a cease-fire indefinitely, not just for a few days. “The cease-fire is only for four days — it’s not good enough. It has to be a cease-fire forever,” he said in an interview. “Get out of Muslim land," he added. "It doesn’t belong to you! This is a total occupation." Imam said he does not condone the attacks launched by Hamas against Israel Oct. 7 but they were in retaliation for "years of occupation.” Jay Rosenbaum, rabbi emeritus of Temple Israel of Lawrence, a Reform synagogue, said he’s in favor of the deal and has been in touch with people in Israel frequently “A central concept of Judaism is life — l'chaim — and to take steps to protect life. And that’s exactly what the Israeli government is doing. They made the decision to start the cease-fire in return for 50 hostages, letting out Palestinian prisoners,” said Rosenbaum, who is also president of the North American Board of Rabbis. Asked about the asymmetry of the deal, one hostage for three Palestinian prisoners, Rosenbaum cited Jewish law that someone who saves one life is said to have saved the world. “Every life is precious,” he said. He added: “I live in the Five Towns. I don’t live on the border of Gaza. It’s not our place, as Americans — we’re not paying any price — to criticize them.” As for worries Israel is encouraging future hostage-taking and also releasing at least some people who could attack Israel once again, Rosenbaum said that the cease-fire wasn’t permanent. “Each situation is unique,” he said, and Israel is being “true to their citizens and true to Judaism.” Isma Chaudhry, co-chair of the Islamic Center of Long Island, said she hoped that the deal would restore peace. “Innocent lives can be preserved and they can be protected and they can come back to their families on both sides,” she said. “There is so much innocent bloodshed in that area, that it should not be acceptable. I hope that this resolves and brings a pause to the current situation.” About 1,200 Israelis were killed by Hamas on Oct. 7. According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, about 15,000 were killed in Israel’s military response to incapacitate Hamas.

