Joseph McNeil tells Huntington students the Greensboro lunch counter sit-in story

Sitting at a lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, 63 years ago, Joseph A. McNeil said Wednesday he knew it was finally time to take a stand. McNeil, 80, of Hempstead, is one of two surviving members of the civil rights activists who came to be known as the Greensboro Four to protest racial segregation. Along with three other classmates at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University, McNeil led sit-ins at the Woolworth’s lunch counter for nearly six months until the store was finally desegregated. “I felt good taking a stand. There’s so many things we do that don't matter much, but a lot could be done,” McNeil said from his Hempstead home of 52 years. “We stepped up and were filling a void. I think we grew so much and grew into ourselves and how we treated ourselves. We learned to stand up for what's good.” He retold his story Wednesday to four Huntington students who have attempted to retrace his footsteps on Long Island for the Town of Huntington’s Black History Project, led by the town’s director of minority affairs Kevin Thorbourne. The four students, Cianna Batts, 18, a Huntington High graduate, her brother Cameron Batts, 12, Jocelyn Thorbourne, 13, of J. Taylor Finley Middle School, and DeAndre Simmons, 15, from Huntington High, went to McNeil’s home to ask him questions and film the conversation for a video to be presented by the town Feb. 16. They also sat at Munday’s Diner in Huntington to show the freedoms they now have thanks to the Greensboro Four’s protests. “It was just eye opening that now we can do exactly what he did but with no repercussions at all,: Cianna Batts said. “So it's kind of weird to think about how things that we do on a daily basis we could not have had access to. It makes you think about not taking things for granted.” Check back for more on this story.

