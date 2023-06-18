At Juneteenth festivities, remembrance, music and art mix

Juneteenth festivities across Long Island on Saturday mainly set a celebratory tone as crowds mingled, danced and supported many Black-owned businesses — all to commemorate the nation’s disentanglement with slavery.

In Hicksville, a steady stream of music filled the air as crowds strolled past dozens of jewelry, clothing and vendors booths.

“I think it’s important that we commemorate the day, that we honor our ancestors, that we honor the struggle and the fight that we’ve gone through, and continue to go through, and that we show each other love,” said attendee Rochelle Kelly-Apfon, 43. The Hempstead resident said she was enjoying the food, atmosphere and the items she bought at the festival.

The Hicksville celebration was one of several across the Island ahead of the June 19 holiday that in their own way recognized the close of a tragic chapter in the nation’s history. There were events in Wyandanch and Huntington, with others scheduled in Albertson, Elmont and Northport. A full day of events was on tap in Glen Cove, and a second annual Joy Fest NY was slated for Uniondale High School.

Sheniqua Young, a painter and digital illustrator, displays her work at the Hicksville event. Credit: Gary Licker

Sometimes called the country’s second Independence Day, Juneteenth recognizes that not all enslaved people were immediately freed after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Proclamation was signed, the Union army arrived in Galveston, Texas, announcing thousands of enslaved Black people in state were free, according to the museum.

Over more than a century since, Juneteenth celebrations have grown, often to include food, family gatherings and parades. In 2021, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday.

At Heckscher Park in Huntington village, dozens gathered in front of the Chapin Rainbow Stage to hear musical performances and listen to speakers. Historical photos and information about the holiday were displayed on a table, including a handout called "10 Facts: Juneteenth."

At kiosks, there were crafts for kids, pamphlets on health care, and more. A food truck was parked nearby.

At a cemetery in Hauppauge, there was a dedication ceremony of newly placed military headstones for three veterans, including Alfred Griffin. He is said to have fended off bloodhounds while fleeing slavery, and later fought for the Union during the Civil War.

Islip Town historian George Munkenbeck, center, speaks Saturday during a dedication ceremony for three newly placed military headstones at the cemetery in Hauppauge. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

When Griffin died around 1897, obituaries described his work as a highly respected master bricklayer. Yet, he was buried without a headstone.

At the Hicksville celebration, Cody Dumpson, 17, and his classmates in the Uniondale High School Show Choir performed Soul II Soul’s “Back to life.” The choir was set to appear at several Juneteenth events.

Dumpson, a junior, said performing at the Hicksville event is a powerful remembrance of his Black heritage.

“I just hope to remember the importance of who we are and how we became who we are — and the importance of showing who we are,” said the junior. “Our choir today … we were able to show our Black heritage and Black power.”

At least one business featured art with LGBTQ themes, while another booth taught people passing by how to play double Dutch. Several food trucks were nearby.

At the Wyandanch Public Library, gospel music flowed as crowds walked past booths. Inside the library, parents and children printed T-shirts.

Howard Bullock, 75, said Juneteenth acknowledges progress in obtaining freedom but also shows that there is more work to be done. The Wyandanch resident then recounted seeing a cross burning and other racist incidents he endured in his past.

There’s “freedom that we’re still trying to achieve,” Bullock said.

With Newsday staff