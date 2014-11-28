Harborfields sisters win Disney 'Frozen' singing contest

Harborfields High School students Kelly and Kat Montenero of Centerport are the winners of a nationwide contest sponsored by Disney and Kohls to “channel their inner Elsa,” a character from the popular movie “Frozen.”

The contest asked entrants to belt out a rendition of the song, “Let it Go.” Kelly and Kat were among the 10 finalists chosen by Disney. Voting took place online to determine the winner, with the Monteneros announced as taking the top spot in a commercial broadcast during Sunday night’s American Music Awards.

“It doesn’t even feel real,” Kelly, 16, junior, said Monday. “It’s just so amazing. Everybody has been so amazing, everybody has been so supportive, the entire district the community, we were just not expecting this at all there was so much great talent. It’s crazy and we’re just so over the moon, happy and excited.”

Kat, 14, a ninth-grade student, said it took her a minute to realize they had won.

“For five minutes I couldn’t talk; there were tears in my eyes,” she said. “We didn’t expect to win at all.”

Kat said they found out about the contest through Facebook the day before the deadline for submissions. She said the two had previously worked out the song.

As one of the top 10 finalists, the girls were flown to Hollywood last month to film promotional commercials for the contest and a performance of “Let it Go.”

The girls take theater and voice lessons. Kat plays piano and Kelly is learning to play guitar. They have a group, Kelly and Kat, and their own YouTube channel.

“I really would like to sing with my sister,” Kelly said. “We do harmonies to a bunch of songs, [and] we write our own music. We would really like to break into the music industry as a duet.”

Check out Kelly and Kat's submission tape and American Music Awards commercial at http://bit.ly/1uHBrHF.