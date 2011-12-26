King: Woman who sent pig's foot killed

A Georgia woman accused of sending a bloody pig's foot in April to Rep. Peter King was fatally shot by Georgia police Sunday, King said Monday night.

King (R-Seaford) said he was notified by an email from Nassau and Capitol Hill police early Monday about the death of Jameela Barnette, 53, of Marietta, who was identified by police in April as the sender of the pig's foot.

King headed the House panel on homeland security when the postal inspector intercepted a package addressed to him shortly after his hearings in early March about the Islamic radicalization.

"I feel bad for the woman. She was obviously deranged. She's not a political activist. She was basically a very strange woman. I'm sorry for her, but I'm also glad no innocent person got hurt, including me," King said.

The Associated Press reported that Barnette was killed by a Marietta police officer during a confrontation and was under indictment on charges related to the mailing of a package to Republican State Sen. Greg Ball, of upstate Patterson.

Court records show Barnette was charged with false information and hoaxes, and mailing threatening communications in connection with a package. She pleaded not guilty last month.

Nassau police could not immediately provide details Monday night and Cobb County, Georgia police did not immediately return calls about the shooting.