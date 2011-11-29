LI feels record warmth again Tuesday

Tuesday was another day of record warmth on Long Island, continuing a trend of temperatures well above average for this time of year.

Brookhaven National Laboratory reported a record high of 67.2 degrees Tuesday, topping the old mark of 65.5 set in 1957. On Monday, the temperature at the lab hit 67, a record for that day.

The National Weather Service said it had a record-tying high of 66 in Islip at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, matching the previous Islip high set in 1991. The temperature Monday was a record high 68.

It's not clear why late November this year has been warmer than some spring days, and it might take another lifetime to determine if this week's temperatures are part of a major weather shift, such as global warming, said Keith Eggleston, regional climatologist with the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University.