LI fire departments open doors in volunteer recruitment effort

About two dozen firehouses on Long Island will open their doors to the public this weekend as part of the statewide annual drive to recruit volunteer firefighters.

Firefighters will conduct tours, allow visitors to try on gear and answer any questions, according to the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York, the sponsor.

There has been a drop in volunteers in recent years that the association blames on a variety of factors, including family and financial responsibilities and the economy.

Visit the association’s website — recruitny.org/community — for the list by county of the firehouses that are participating on Saturday and Sunday.