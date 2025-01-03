Angela Bonica and Marc Ochs were wed Sept. 14

Attorneys Angela Bonica and Marc Ochs, both 30, met while attending St. John’s University School of Law during a softball game run by the college in September 2018 and soon became friends.

Five months later, they went on their first date at Johnny McGorey’s Pub in Massapequa Park. “We talked casually in the library and the cafeteria, and remained friends until he asked me out at the end of February 2019,” said Bonica, who grew up in Massapequa.

Ochs, who grew up in Howard Beach, admits the first date didn’t go exactly as planned. “I lost my wallet the week prior, so I had no credit cards,” he said. “I had to use my mom’s credit card to buy the drinks.”

The couple seemed to have a natural connection from the beginning. “There was never an exact moment when I knew she was the one,” Ochs said. “But rather more of a feeling of being comfortable with her from the start.”

Bonica seconded that sentiment.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Our relationship has been easy and comfortable from the first date,” she said. “Marc is so caring, funny and loyal. I always felt safe with him and have felt that way since the day we met.”

They got engaged on Jan. 14, 2023, at Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, with Ochs enlisting Bonica’s best friends from college to help execute the proposal.

Bonica said wedding planning isn’t exactly in her wheelhouse. It was Ochs who took the reins and was particular in what he wanted for their special day.

“Most brides say that they can barely get their grooms to take part in wedding planning,” Bonica said. “Marc was very involved every step of the way. I could not plan one thing without getting his opinion first, which is why I called the party ‘Marc’s Super Sweet Quinceañera’ and called him Groomzilla.”

The wedding was Sept. 14, 2024, at St. Kilian Parish in Farmingdale, followed by a reception at Water’s Edge in Centerport with about 230 guests.

The couple traveled to Europe for their honeymoon the day after the wedding, spending time in Paris, Sicily, then Spain. “In the end, it was the perfect day and we could not have imagined it being any better,” Bonica said.