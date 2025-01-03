Angela Bonica and Marc Ochs were wed Sept. 14
Attorneys Angela Bonica and Marc Ochs, both 30, met while attending St. John’s University School of Law during a softball game run by the college in September 2018 and soon became friends.
Five months later, they went on their first date at Johnny McGorey’s Pub in Massapequa Park. “We talked casually in the library and the cafeteria, and remained friends until he asked me out at the end of February 2019,” said Bonica, who grew up in Massapequa.
Ochs, who grew up in Howard Beach, admits the first date didn’t go exactly as planned. “I lost my wallet the week prior, so I had no credit cards,” he said. “I had to use my mom’s credit card to buy the drinks.”
The couple seemed to have a natural connection from the beginning. “There was never an exact moment when I knew she was the one,” Ochs said. “But rather more of a feeling of being comfortable with her from the start.”
Bonica seconded that sentiment.
“Our relationship has been easy and comfortable from the first date,” she said. “Marc is so caring, funny and loyal. I always felt safe with him and have felt that way since the day we met.”
They got engaged on Jan. 14, 2023, at Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, with Ochs enlisting Bonica’s best friends from college to help execute the proposal.
Bonica said wedding planning isn’t exactly in her wheelhouse. It was Ochs who took the reins and was particular in what he wanted for their special day.
“Most brides say that they can barely get their grooms to take part in wedding planning,” Bonica said. “Marc was very involved every step of the way. I could not plan one thing without getting his opinion first, which is why I called the party ‘Marc’s Super Sweet Quinceañera’ and called him Groomzilla.”
The wedding was Sept. 14, 2024, at St. Kilian Parish in Farmingdale, followed by a reception at Water’s Edge in Centerport with about 230 guests.
The couple traveled to Europe for their honeymoon the day after the wedding, spending time in Paris, Sicily, then Spain. “In the end, it was the perfect day and we could not have imagined it being any better,” Bonica said.
WEDDING VENUE
St. Kilian Parish in Farmingdale.
WINE AND DINE
Water's Edge in Centerport catered the reception with a dulce de leche and berry Chantilly cake from Dortoni Bakery in Levittown.
LET'S DANCE
"I am Yours" by Andy Grammer.
HONEYMOON
Two weeks in Europe with time in Paris, Sicily and cities in Spain.
COST
The couple said they spent about $120,000 to $140,000.
FAVE RAVES
Five things Bonica loves about Ochs: his loyalty, cooking skills, love of shopping, humor and charm.
Five things Ochs loves about Bonica: She's rational, never finishes meals so he can eat off her plate, challenges him, her authenticity and unconditional support.
