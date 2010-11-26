Anniversaries: 60 years of bliss

60th

DOT AND TOM MERRIGAN of Melville celebrated Sept. 16 with a party at the 56th Fighter Squadron in Farmingdale. Tom is a retired electrical engineer at Underwriters Laboratories in Melville where he was also blood-donor program chairman. Dot is a homemaker. They have four children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

60th

MARILYN AND ROLAND RUDY of Middle Island, formerly of Farmingdale, celebrated Sept. 24 at a party hosted by their two daughters. Marilyn is a retired secretary from Frito-Lay Inc. in West Babylon. Roland is a retired engineer from Grumman in Bethpage. They have two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.

50th

HELEN AND RONALD DUFFY of Commack celebrated Oct. 1 with a cruise to the Caribbean and, later, with a renewal of vows at Commack Church of Christ and a party hosted by their children at Marriott Wind Watch in Hauppauge. Ronald retired from Grumman in Bethpage. Helen retired from Reuters in Hauppauge. They have two children and two granddaughters.

50th

RITA AND TOM GEBBIA of Lindenhurst were wed Sept. 17, 1960, at St. Fortunata Church in Brooklyn. They celebrated with a party at Shandon Court in East Islip hosted by their two daughters, son-in-law and grandson. Tom is semiretired from the Copiague school district. Rita is retired from Brunswick Hospital Center in Amityville.

50th

KATHERINE AND EDDIE

MCEVOY of Dix Hills were wed Aug. 27, 1960. They celebrated with a renewal of vows and a party with family and friends at the Snapper Inn in Oakdale. The celebration continued with a cruise to Mexico. Ed is a sales rep for Jones & Auerbacher in Kenilworth, N.J. Kath is a retired teacher from Half Hollow Hills school district. They have one daughter and two grandchildren.

44th

MARY AND SALVATORE TAGLIAFERRO of Mount Sinai were wed Nov. 20, 1966. Sal retired from the Internal Revenue Service in Smithtown. Mary retired from Citibank in Brentwood. They enjoy spending time with their two daughters and three grandchildren.

Compiled by Patricia Sollitto