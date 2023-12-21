Hometown Hero: Anthony D'Alessandro of Massapequa Park collects hats for kids with alopecia

Hats off to Anthony D’Alessandro!

The Massapequa Park boy, who is 5, has a hair loss condition called alopecia. This fall, he started collecting hats of all kinds for children who also have the autoimmune disease as part of his initiative called “Operation Hat Drop.” So far, Anthony’s family said he has received donations of more than 1,500 hats, many of which have been passed along to nonprofit organizations including the Ronald McDonald House and Children With Hair Loss, which is based in Michigan.

Anthony’s idea to start collecting hats began after he received a baseball cap for free earlier this year from the owner of a North Fork Doughnut Co. in Massapequa Park, according to his mother, Allison D’Alessandro.

“It put on a light bulb in Anthony’s little head,” D’Alessandro said. “It gave him a boost of confidence, and he realized it’s okay to go hatless, but it’s also okay to cover his head if he wants to.”

Anthony’s experience with alopecia began after surgery for a ruptured appendix in 2021, at which time a bald spot about the size of a quarter appeared on the back of his head, his mother said. He has since undergone treatments including cortisone shots and steroid creams, but in October, when his condition worsened, he decided to shave off the strands that remained.

Since then, the D’Alessandros have continued to spread the word about “Operation Hat Drop” on social media and have amassed hats ranging from baseball caps to winter beanies — some of which have come from as far as California. Anthony was also honored last month at the nonprofit Beyond the Badge’s 5th Annual Strikeout Suicide Softball Tournament in Baldwin.

“It’s very exciting,” Anthony said of the volume of donations. When asked about his message to other children with alopecia, he said: “You’re special and awesome, and you’re OK.”

His mother also expressed her appreciation for the donations, as well as for visits from members of the New Hyde Park Fire Department and the Nassau and Suffolk county police departments to drop off hats and meet her son. The Nassau police, she said, were Mounted Unit officers who trotted up on horses.

“There’s no better feeling than when someone shows up for your child,” D’Alessandro said. “I never thought it would grow to be this big.”

