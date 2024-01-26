Viking cruise will take you from the Arctic to Antarctica in 87 days

To meet strong demand for Antarctica voyages, Viking has announced its 2025-2026 season is open for booking, including its new 87-day expedition from the Arctic to Antarctica, which will sail from Nuuk, Greenland, to Ushuaia, Argentina.

Departing in September 2025, this epic journey will allow passengers to explore the natural beauty and historic waterways of the Canadian High Arctic before traveling down the east coast of North and South America, calling on ports in the Caribbean and Peru and exploring the Chilean glaciers before continuing to Antarctica.

“Our guests are able to explore some of the most pristine destinations on Earth in the most responsible way possible, while also participating in meaningful scientific discoveries,” Viking chairman Torstein Hagen said.

Visiting researchers from partner institutions, including the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, are part of a 36-person “Viking Expedition Team” that leads guests through scientific work, provides guidance and interpretation during shore excursions and delivers lectures on board, according to a company release. Last year, the team published a scientific paper after the “rarely encountered” giant phantom jellyfish was observed during submersible dives in the coastal waters of the Antarctic Peninsula, the release stated.

Prices for the cruise start at $74,995.

Sister ships the Polar Class Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris host 378 guests in 189 staterooms. Vessels are built specifically for expeditions

Highlights include:

The Aula: A panoramic auditorium featuring a laser-projected screen that retracts, exposing floor-to-ceiling windows and 270-degree views.

Finse Terrace: An outdoor lounge area just above sea level with recessed seating, allowing guests to enjoy the dramatic scenery.

The Hangar: A state-of-the-art, industry-first in-ship marina providing ease of embarkation and disembarkation of special operations boats and other equipment.

The Bow: A forward-viewing, partially-enclosed platform.

The Science Lab: Guests can have supervised access to learn from and participate with scientists undertaking meaningful research.

Expedition Central: The hub for the expedition team to consult with guests on expedition activities and share knowledge about destinations on a one-on-one basis, with 3D-printed maps, digital screens and a state-of-the-art spatial data visualization chart table.

Dining Choices: The restaurant offers fine dining featuring regional cuisine. A casual World Café includes a bakery, grill and premium seafood and sushi. Mamsen’s serves Scandinavian-inspired fare and Manfredi’s offers Italian cuisine.

The Nordic Spa: This facility offers healthy Nordic traditions, including an indoor heated pool set against expansive windows and a badestamp (wood-sided hot tub) open to the outside.

Explorers’ Lounge: An ideal space to take in the magnificent scenery and share discoveries with fellow travelers.

The Living Room: Here you will find floor-to-ceiling windows.

Nordic Balcony: A first for polar expedition vessels, the staterooms feature a sunroom that converts into an al fresco viewing platform, with an observation shelf to stabilize binoculars or a camera.