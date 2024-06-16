Long IslandLI Life

Centenarian: Art teacher Blanche M. Ross

Blanche M. Ross.

Blanche M. Ross. Credit: Frank Ross

By Gina Tabarusgtabarus@newsday.com

BLANCHE M. ROSS was born on May 7, 1924, in the Bronx, where she was raised with her sister, Shirley. She worked at Macy’s in Manhattan and helped with the USO during World War II. She met her husband, Robert, on a skiing trip and they married in 1954. In 1956, they moved to Wantagh, where she still resides. Blanche received her Master of Arts degree from C.W. Post, taught art in the Levittown school district and is an expert calligrapher. She has three children and seven grandchildren and enjoys walks on Jones Beach.

