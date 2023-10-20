Way to Go! Valley Stream student Asha Gajraj educates residents on chlorine testing, rain gardens and nitrates

A Valley Stream student recently held a series of presentations educating residents on the importance of water quality preservation.

Asha Gajraj, a junior at Valley Stream South High School, held six summer sessions at the Henry Waldinger Memorial Library in Valley Stream, where her discussion topics included the molecular structure of nitrates and ways to absorb excess nitrates so they don’t reach local groundwater.

Gajraj, a Girl Scout, pursued the project as part of her Gold Award, which is the highest achievement attainable in the Girl Scouts of the USA. She is a member of Troop 2033 and a member of the leadership committee for the Girl Scouts of Nassau County.

“I focused mainly on nitrates, which are a form of nitrogen that can cause toxic algae blooms if it’s in warm water,” said Gajraj, 16. “Not many people know that nitrates are a common contaminant and how to prevent it.”

The 1½-hour presentations also incorporated experiments that covered topics like chlorine testing and a craft project in which attendees built model rain gardens using items including pipe cleaners and cotton balls. Rain gardens, in particular, are a “beautiful way” to absorb excess nitrates, Gajraj said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gajraj, who last year attended Lawrence Woodmere Academy, was captain of the school’s robotics team and a member of the Student Council and STEM Honor Society. She is on Valley Stream South’s varsity volleyball team and plays flute in the Valley Stream Community Band.