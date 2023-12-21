I Do!: Ashley Buzzitta and Andrew Morrone 

Ask Ashley Buzzitta and Andrew Morrone how their first date went, and you’ll get two very different responses.

After matching on the Hinge dating app, the two met in December 2019 at the Corks and Taps restaurant (now closed) in Bay Shore.

Morrone, who grew up in Long Beach, said, “First thing I thought of was, this girl was amazing and she would make the best mother and wife.”

Buzzitta, who is from Ronkonkoma, said, “I thought he was a little too much.”

Morrone is very affectionate and likes to hug a lot — more than Buzzitta said she was used to with a guy. But, she said, “He started growing on me.”

The two dated briefly, but Morrone, afraid of his feelings for her, stopped talking to Buzzitta. He said he tried to reconnect with her but she didn’t respond.

Ashley Buzzitta and Andrew Morrone on their wedding day. Credit: Life Art Photographers Inc.

Then about a year later, Morrone said he was on a different dating app — Bumble — and saw a woman named Amanda who looked just like Buzzitta. By that point, he had forgotten Buzzitta’s first name, remembering only that it started with A. Convinced this was her, he reached out.

“Very quickly, I realized it was her twin sister,” Morrone, now 30, said.

Morrone explained the misunderstanding, and told her he still wanted to date her sister.

“Immediately after, my sister said, ‘Give him a chance. He could be the one,’ ” Buzzitta, 30, said. “And now we’re married.”

Morrone proposed in May 2022 at a vineyard on the East End. They married a year later, on Oct. 27, at East Wind Long Island in Wading River.