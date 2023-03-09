Asking the Clergy: Becoming a member in your house of worship

From left, Rabbi Jay Weinstein of Congregation Simchat HaLev, Isma H. Chaudhry of the Islamic Center of Long Island, and the Rev. Dwight Lee Wolter of the Congregational Church of Patchogue. Credit: Jay Weinstein; Chaudhry Family; Jeffrey Basinger

Amid the twin trends in the United States of religion switching and disaffiliation seen in surveys by the Pew Research Center, this week’s clergy talk about how they welcome the unaffiliated, those of another faith and others who seek to join their congregations. Isma H. Chaudhry Board of trustees co-chair, Islamic Center of Long Island, Westbury The Arabic word for mosque is masjid, a place of prostration. Muslims are encouraged by Scriptures to make offering their prayers in the congregation a priority. A masjid serves as a hub for a dynamic engagement with the community by helping members fulfill their religious obligations of worship, charity, deepening religious knowledge, understanding and living the scriptural inductions, and supporting the growth of a vibrant community of believers, which is called ummah in the Muslim tradition. One does not have to be a member to enjoy the space for offering prayers, receiving guidance from the imam and experiencing the blessings of the camaraderie of a community. Masjid is considered the house of Allah, and the doors are always openly welcoming to every Muslim, male or female, as well as non-Muslims who want to know about Islam. The sole purpose of membership, which requires a small annual fee, is to fund the maintenance of the mosque and to ensure an ongoing presence and commitment from members to serve the community by holding management and board positions. Members and nonmembers alike can make monetary contributions for mosque upkeep and charity at donation boxes in the masjid. Rabbi Jay Weinstein Congregation Simchat HaLev, Woodbury Not all synagogues are the same. In our synagogue everyone is welcome! There are many types of synagogues on Long Island representing the various movements of Judaism. Each synagogue within those movements may have, in addition to a dues structure, a set of criteria for membership; we don’t. We are affiliated with the movement of Jewish Renewal. The movement’s founder, Rabbi Zalman Schachter-Shalomi, of blessed memory, believed in making Judaism welcoming and accessible for all. Our synagogue makes the Jewish experience accessible, engaging, God-centered and spiritually based, infused with tradition and fueled by love. Our members say we are welcoming, inclusive and nurturing. Members represent the true diversity of Long Island, and since COVID-19, we have a worldwide presence using livestreaming technology. Members come from backgrounds in Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist Judaism. Others are secular, and still others don't identify as Jewish but are related to someone who is, or they want to learn more about the faith. There are families with children and families without. We have members who are partnered, married, divorced, engaged or single by choice. Regardless of gender expression, orientation or level of observance, all are embraced and welcomed to join us. So the simple answer is: Membership has no requirements! The Rev. Dwight Lee Wolter Pastor, Congregational Church of Patchogue I believe that one in the hand is worth two in the bush. Many who donate and participate in our church are not technically members. People seem wary of institutions, formal commitments, vows, oaths and pledges. But they are often, when inspired, eager to embrace and support goodness, justice and love when and where they see it. We welcome and cherish active nonmembers as fully as inactive members. Years ago, a person of another faith wanted to join our Christian church. Our bylaws state that a member must make a profession or reaffirmation of faith. The bylaws also mention baptism but state that the requirement of faith and baptism can be exempted by the deacons or by church vote. Our prospective member was indeed a person of faith — but not a baptized Christian. The bylaws clearly assume, but do not state, that only a Christian could or would want to join our church. But, it was decided that faith was the standard. The deacons welcomed her, and the congregation voted her in. She has been a member for years. Wherever people are on their spiritual journey, they are accepted and welcome here. As a first step, however, many people check out a house of worship through its website or social media before they attend in person.

Amid the twin trends in the United States of religion switching and disaffiliation seen in surveys by the Pew Research Center, this week’s clergy talk about how they welcome the unaffiliated, those of another faith and others who seek to join their congregations.

Isma H. Chaudhry

Board of trustees co-chair, Islamic Center of Long Island, Westbury

The Arabic word for mosque is masjid, a place of prostration. Muslims are encouraged by Scriptures to make offering their prayers in the congregation a priority. A masjid serves as a hub for a dynamic engagement with the community by helping members fulfill their religious obligations of worship, charity, deepening religious knowledge, understanding and living the scriptural inductions, and supporting the growth of a vibrant community of believers, which is called ummah in the Muslim tradition.

One does not have to be a member to enjoy the space for offering prayers, receiving guidance from the imam and experiencing the blessings of the camaraderie of a community. Masjid is considered the house of Allah, and the doors are always openly welcoming to every Muslim, male or female, as well as non-Muslims who want to know about Islam.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The sole purpose of membership, which requires a small annual fee, is to fund the maintenance of the mosque and to ensure an ongoing presence and commitment from members to serve the community by holding management and board positions. Members and nonmembers alike can make monetary contributions for mosque upkeep and charity at donation boxes in the masjid.

Rabbi Jay Weinstein

Congregation Simchat HaLev, Woodbury

Not all synagogues are the same. In our synagogue everyone is welcome! There are many types of synagogues on Long Island representing the various movements of Judaism. Each synagogue within those movements may have, in addition to a dues structure, a set of criteria for membership; we don’t.

We are affiliated with the movement of Jewish Renewal. The movement’s founder, Rabbi Zalman Schachter-Shalomi, of blessed memory, believed in making Judaism welcoming and accessible for all. Our synagogue makes the Jewish experience accessible, engaging, God-centered and spiritually based, infused with tradition and fueled by love. Our members say we are welcoming, inclusive and nurturing. Members represent the true diversity of Long Island, and since COVID-19, we have a worldwide presence using livestreaming technology.

Members come from backgrounds in Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist Judaism. Others are secular, and still others don't identify as Jewish but are related to someone who is, or they want to learn more about the faith. There are families with children and families without. We have members who are partnered, married, divorced, engaged or single by choice. Regardless of gender expression, orientation or level of observance, all are embraced and welcomed to join us. So the simple answer is: Membership has no requirements!

The Rev. Dwight Lee Wolter

Pastor, Congregational Church of Patchogue

I believe that one in the hand is worth two in the bush. Many who donate and participate in our church are not technically members. People seem wary of institutions, formal commitments, vows, oaths and pledges. But they are often, when inspired, eager to embrace and support goodness, justice and love when and where they see it.

We welcome and cherish active nonmembers as fully as inactive members. Years ago, a person of another faith wanted to join our Christian church. Our bylaws state that a member must make a profession or reaffirmation of faith. The bylaws also mention baptism but state that the requirement of faith and baptism can be exempted by the deacons or by church vote. Our prospective member was indeed a person of faith — but not a baptized Christian. The bylaws clearly assume, but do not state, that only a Christian could or would want to join our church. But, it was decided that faith was the standard. The deacons welcomed her, and the congregation voted her in. She has been a member for years.

Wherever people are on their spiritual journey, they are accepted and welcome here. As a first step, however, many people check out a house of worship through its website or social media before they attend in person.