Asking the Clergy: How do you spend your day of rest?

From left, the Rev. Earl Y. Thorpe Jr. of Church-in-the-Garden, the Rev. Marjorie Nunes of The Hicksville United Methodist Church, and Rabbi Anchelle Perl of Chabad of Mineola. Credit: J. Conrad Williams Jr.; Howard Schnapp; Danielle Silverman

Spiritual leaders are no different from other Long Islanders in at least one way: They also need a little down time. This week’s clergy discuss how they make room in their weekly schedules for personal and spiritual development, self care and leisure activities. The Rev. Marjorie Nunes Senior pastor, The Hicksville United Methodist Church I take Mondays for my day of rest, but it does not always work out as a rest day. There are times when work interrupts my rest time, then there are times when I am the culprit. I believe that rest comes in three unique forms: spiritual, emotional and physical. When I can combine all three, I have accomplished the ultimate rest period. First and foremost I begin with physical rest, which means I stop working, period! No sermon or Bible study preparation, no phone calls or visitation and no administrative work. Once I can separate myself physically from the work, my emotional state begins to settle into a restful rhythm. During this time I feel the desire to seek the Lord — to draw closer to the Lord. Spiritual rest, by which I mean spending uncluttered uninterrupted time with God, is the most fulfilling and rewarding for me. The Psalmist writes, “As the deer panteth for the water so my soul panteth after you. You alone are my heart’s desire and I love to worship you” (Psalm 42). Spending my day of rest with the Lord is my heart’s desire. Rabbi Anchelle Perl Director, Chabad of Mineola Spending a day at rest is not in my purview. Even during our official religious days of rest, such as the Sabbath, High Holidays and festivals, there is no time out. In fact, I work even harder on these days of observance. For a rabbi it's nonstop teaching, presenting sermons, welcoming congregants and leading prayer services. My father didn’t quite enjoy my humor when I said — at the time I became the spiritual leader of my Chabad synagogue — “Dad, I am now working on the Shabbat!” Truth be told, I do find great tranquility and peace of mind in studying the Torah in the early hours of any day. This helps my outlook with a healthy daily sense of serenity. It guides me to always look for the divine providence in my life and to appreciate my fascinating interactions with the community at large. Yet despite all my responsibilities, I also find much purpose, solace and respite on the Shabbat, for it’s a great day that strengthens and matures my gratitude to God for my family and all the wonderful people I meet. The Rev. Earl Y. Thorpe Jr. Pastor, Church-in-the-Garden, Garden City I am a big proponent of the ministry of restorative rest and relaxation. When there is a day of rest, I like to take advantage of that day by sleeping later than usual. Most importantly, I will clear my schedule for the day and allow how I feel to rule my relaxation efforts. The ministry of restorative rest and relaxation means I prioritize realigning my sleeping and eating patterns, which may have gone awry because of my work schedule. It also means that I engage in playful physical activities that bring a sense of enjoyment. Taking a bike ride, going to the gym, playing basketball, or even getting a massage, offers opportunities to concentrate solely on the current activity. This brings a sense of detachment that clears my mind. In the evening of a rest day, I like to watch a movie, catch up on TV shows, or even try to read any books on my reading list that I haven’t had the time to attend to properly. Rest is paramount to my overall well-being and my ability to faithfully engage in the work that I am called to do. If the Lord rested, so should I.

