Asking the Clergy: How should faith leaders address controversial issues in the current political climate?

The Fourth of July traditionally brings Americans together, but this celebration of our nation’s founding occurs at the outset of what’s expected to be a divisive presidential campaign. This week’s clergy discuss how spiritual leaders might successfully navigate political divisions while addressing issues important to members of their congregation.

The Rev. Ray Bagnuolo

Pastor, Sayville Congregational United Church of Christ

During this important time of our nation's many challenges, I continue to be convinced that as communities of faith, our authority calls us to use our prophetic voices in support of actions for mercy, justice and kindness — all as expressions of our walk with God, in the many ways we know God. Careful readings of our most sacred texts reveal guiding teachings and policies for living together in ways that are just, safe, welcoming, supportive and, yes, loving. Embedding this message in our congregational life along with informing congregants and the public of needed social and civic policies to help us live in peace together is another form of prayer, in my opinion. Informing our congregants and neighbors of policies that reflect our faith and beliefs is part of our voice. Challenging those who wish to be our leaders about their beliefs and how those beliefs will influence policies we hold as critical affirms our participation in this system of democracy we share. From there, voters vote in the privacy of the booths, based on their beliefs and hopefully their prayers for our lives together. May we vote for one another, not just for ourselves. That, too, is part of our policy.

The Rev. Omotayo Cole Cineus

Pastor, Salem African Methodist Episcopal Church in Roslyn Heights

Immigration reform, gender equity, abortion and so many other politically charged issues do not become voiceless in church. Members walk in our doors with the weight of potentially one or more of these concerns on their shoulders. My challenge is to provide guidance and instruction while remaining as objective as possible to ensure we do not ostracize or isolate. But sometimes it’s hard! Would you want ministry leaders to stay silent when it is your family at risk of deportation, your child experiencing homophobic violence or you yourself experiencing misogyny? When your community is affected disproportionately, it is hard to stay objective.

But what I have learned is that it’s through God that we find our strength. Psalm 119:28 says, “My soul is weary with sorrow; strengthen me according to your word.” As a faith leader, I find that it is through prayer, meditation on God’s word, and resources that difficult political issues can be addressed. Encouraging members to be informed and providing support both spiritually and practically keeps our focus on God. If we "act justly, love mercy and walk humbly with your God (Micah 6:8)," we can remain in a space of hope and confidence guided through political turbulence by our gracious and loving God.

Richard L. Koral

Clergy leader, Ethical Humanist Society of Long Island, Garden City

This question is more complex than it may first appear. I strongly support the strict separation of church and state — both to assure that government serves everyone without favoritism and to protect religion from interference by governmental pressure. However, clergy are deeply concerned with values and with the ethical choices made both by individuals and by society. When we say that everyone should be assured equal opportunity, due process, nutrition and shelter, these values are realized or frustrated by community will and action. Clergy normally encourage their congregations to be concerned with the plight of people in need. So, when policy choices are clearly on the ballot, it is difficult to suddenly go silent on the teachings we offer the rest of the year — just at the time when rights are deemed at risk or important initiatives are within reach. Clergy are barred from using the pulpit to promote one candidate over another, although this injunction is often breached. But when choices are presented to voters, there can be no restraint against reaffirming a commitment to the values that are important to our community.