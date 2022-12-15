Asking the Clergy: What should children know about Hanukkah?

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, begins on the evening of Dec. 18 and ends on Dec. 26. This week’s clergy discuss what children should know about the history and traditions of the eight-day observance that, according to a 2018 survey, more than two thirds of American Jews view as "one of the three most important holidays."

Rabbi Mendy Goldberg

Lubavitch of the East End, Coram

In one sentence, the answer is: “It’s all about the children.” The Hebrew word Hanukkah comes from the root word “education.”

In the same way that the first Hanukkah was about rededicating the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, today’s celebration of Hanukkah is about rededicating ourselves to the education of our children to be righteous and God fearing. Many Hanukkah customs bear this concept in mind, such as giving children money so they can learn to share with others. In lighting candles when it’s dark outside, we teach children not only to light up the world, but what it takes it to create light and fight the darkness.

There is also a lesson in the oil that we use to light candles and fry treats, such as latkes and jelly doughnuts. The oil is separate from yet also permeates everything it touches. So, too, can children learn to impact the world while staying apart from the nonsense around them. While enjoying all the fun, children need to know there’s more to the Hanukkah story than special foods and parties. Children must listen closely to the messages the candles are telling every night as they light the menorah, illuminating the world with pure light.

Rabbi Ilan Pardo

Temple Beth El of Patchogue

Hanukkah is more than just a tale of military victory; it is an account of faith, perseverance and a fight for freedom of religion. It gives hope that one day people will be able to practice their religion without fear of persecution.

The story of Hanukkah begins in Jerusalem, which at the time was under the tyrannical rule of the Syrian-Greek emperor Antiochus, who was determined to force the Jews into adopting the Greek religion and culture. The Jewish people, led by Mattathias and his son, Judah the Maccabee, began the fight for religious freedom. Although outnumbered, they were victorious. Jerusalem was once again restored to the Jewish people.

The story continues with the rededication of the temple. Unfortunately, there was only enough oil to light the menorah for one night, but miraculously, it lasted eight nights! This has now become the central theme of Hanukkah. Today, Jewish people around the world light candles for eight nights while singing prayers, symbolizing a faith that could not be extinguished. The Jewish people have overcome slavery, pogroms, the Spanish Inquisition, the Holocaust and an extreme rise in antisemitism. Our faith and hope are what allows us to shine brightly like the Hanukkah candles.

Rabbi Neil Schuman

Manetto Hill Jewish Center, Plainview

Hanukkah is about faith, belief in a God who cares about our actions, and resisting tyranny. I was once teaching a fifth-grade religion class about the persecutions the tyrant Antiochus inflicted upon us, such as forbidding us to learn the Torah and defiling our Temple. When asked how the class would respond, a student answered, “I would pray to God. Just like God answered us when we were enslaved and persecuted in Egypt, so God could bring plagues on Antiochus and save us once more.”

The purity and correctness of his response took my breath away. Yet it seems that God’s way with us has changed over time from doing outright miracles to wanting us to make efforts that God will help succeed. At our Friday service, a teen’s response also left me speechless: “In Egypt, when we were enslaved and persecuted, God said, ‘I fought for you. Now that Judaism is threatened, it’s time for you to fight for Me!’ ” The Maccabees understood that it was a time to fight for God and save Judaism no matter the cost. The miraculous Hanukkah lights were God’s sign that our sacrifices and efforts were lovingly received. Freedom and faith always need to be defended.