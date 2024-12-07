Audition for The Apollo Theater's Amateur Night

Tiffany Cooke has been a singer all her life, but she didn’t get the nerve to perform in public until she took to the stage at the world-famous Apollo Theater last month with a rendition of Beyoncé’s “I Was Here.”

Arriving more than two hours early for a 9 a.m. audition in September, Cooke was one of 200 people who vied for the chance to perform at the storied Harlem theater’s weekly Amateur Night. She said she got the courage to perform after seeing a social media post about the event.

“Being from New York, I know how big of a deal The Apollo is,” said Cooke, 33, an EMT training student, who lives in Freeport.

Nearly every Wednesday — 42 weeks of the year — The Apollo’s Amateur Night starts at 7:30 p.m. Cooke was selected to perform during the Nov. 20 show along with seven other acts. She said she started out feeling nervous, but relaxed as she started singing.

“I think I got the very authentic experience because I did get some boos,” Cooke said. “But I’m proud of myself because I pushed through to the end.”

Cooke did not ultimately place that evening, but as an Apollo amateur performer, she was among good company: Ella Fitzgerald won the very first season of The Apollo’s Amateur Night in 1934. Other notable winners include Billie Holiday, Sammy Davis Jr., Pearl Bailey, James Brown, Dionne Warwick, the Jackson 5, Sarah Vaughan and Smokey Robinson.

“This is our 90th season,” said Marion J. Caffey, Amateur Night’s producer. “It’s probably the most storied competition in American history for sure.”

The show begins with a few performances by children, ages 5 to 17, followed by the adult competition, typically 8 or so acts, for performers 18 and older.

“They’re separated because we don’t allow the children to get booed, but the adults are subject to being booed or ‘executed,’ from the show,” said Caffey, noting that if the audience boos loud enough a siren goes off and the Apollo’s “executioner” tap dances on stage to usher off the performer.

“We look for any talent. It could be a variety act of any kind. It can be singers, dancers, rappers, contortionists, spoken word artists, bands: It covers the gamut of entertainment,” Caffey said.

For her part, Cooke said she plans to give it another go at The Apollo.

“I would recommend anyone, if they’re nervous, should still try,” Cooke said. “But definitely put the work in.”