Indiana river towns Lawrenceburg and Aurora bookend small-town adventures in shopping, wining and dining

Small-town treasures Aurora and Lawrenceburg in southeast Indiana are river towns perched on the banks of the Ohio. Their historic downtowns are lively with shops, restaurants and community events, including fairs, festivals and parades, and are located a country drive away from wineries and a ferry for adventures.

In Aurora, drive to Hillforest, a grand home built by prominent financier and industrialist Thomas Gaff in 1855 and framed by a forest of trees. The Victorian House Museum, on the National Register of Historic Places and designated a National Historic Landmark, has a commanding view of the Ohio River and the town below.

HGTV (and a ghost)

Open for tours from April through December and special events throughout the year, like teas and ghost walks, Hillforest is considered one of the country’s finest surviving examples of an Italian Renaissance estate house. It was featured on HGTV in a special about Victorian America and has been the site of paranormal investigations. Thomas Gaff’s daughter, Caroline Gaff, died of tuberculosis at age 16 and supposedly haunts the house.

Historic district

In Aurora’s intact historic district, wander along Second and Third streets for a variety of shops, like Second Time Around, overflowing with antiques, collectibles and quirky stuff, like salt and pepper shakers in every shape, size and theme imaginable; old baby buggies and more. Upstairs, Krypto’s Comix is a collector’s nirvana with shelves of vintage Barbie dolls, G.I. Joes, superhero and action figures. There are vintage arcade games, too, that you can play for free.

Afterward, stroll down to Gabbard Riverfront Park. Grab a swing beneath the pergola and take in “Aurora I,” the enormous mural depicting town highlights and history.

Thirty minutes north of Aurora, Holtkamp Winery is a family-owned boutique winery in a rural setting and a fun lunch stop for its brick-oven pizza. The family-owned estate winery grows a wide variety of grapes and sources others from viticulture areas in California and Oregon. Wines range from dry and semi-dry reds and whites to sweet fruit, bourbon barrel aged and specialty wines, and can be sipped indoors in the tasting room or outside on the covered patio overlooking the vineyard.

Lawrenceburg has an impressive riverfront setting, one beautified with a lamppost-lined River Walk, park benches and sculptural tributes to first responders and the armed forces and framed by an elaborate clock structure. Lawrenceburg was founded in the early 1800s and its downtown district is chockablock with classic, pristinely maintained 19th century architecture.

Inside the buildings, find shops like Huntington Carriage House Antique & Giftmart, packed with primitives, pottery, antiques and more. The funky Billie Co. is a hip hodgepodge of hand-selected vintage, pre-loved and new clothing and gifts. Jewelry, one-of-a-kind art pieces and collectibles fill the shelves at Hummingbird Boutique.

In addition to several Airbnb rentals in Aurora and Lawrenceburg, the DoubleTree by Hilton Lawrenceburg offers rooms downtown overlooking the Ohio River. Full-service dining and full bar service are available at No-ce Italian American Kitchen, located adjacent to the lobby. Lawrenceburg is also home to Hollywood Casino, which offers accommodations as well as dining and entertainment.

A ferry to Kentucky

Take the Rising Star Ferry across the river to Kentucky and the quirky little 200-year-old town of Rabbit Hash. The 3½-acre town — the entirety of which is owned by the Rabbit Hash Historical Society — is famous for its canine mayor, a French bulldog named Wilbur.

For more information about planning a visit to Aurora and Lawrenceburg in southeast Indiana, go to www.visitsoutheastindiana.com.