Award-winning Long Islanders

Fred Millán

Psychologist

Fred Millán of Bayside has received the 2023 Alfred M. Wellner Lifetime Achievement Award for Practice from the National Register of Health Service Psychologists in recognition of his commitment to social justice and the well-being of underrepresented and underserved populations. Millán is a bilingual Latinx psychologist, a distinguished professor in the Psychology Department, and a director of the graduate mental health counseling program at SUNY Old Westbury. He is a past president of the Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards and the National Latinx Psychological Association, former chairman of the New York State Board for Psychology and the American Psychological Association's Ethics Committee, and current chairman of the American Insurance Trust board of trustees.

Emily LaGiglia

Educator

Emily LaGiglia of Islip has received the Educator of Excellence Award from the New York State English Council in recognition of her efforts connecting with her students and providing "engaging and meaningful lessons," the council said. LaGiglia is an English teacher at Northport High School and has worked in the Northport School District for 18 years. She has also been an educator in the Deer Park School District and is a member of the Long Island Language Arts Council and the New York State English Council.

Chris Ceruti

Athletic director

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Chris Ceruti of Shoreham has been inducted into the Dr. James Tolle Nassau County High School Athletics Hall of Fame. Ceruti is a former director of athletics, physical education, health and family and consumer sciences for the Carle Place School District, which she joined in 1993, and served as the school's varsity softball coach for 19 years. Under her leadership, the team had a 75% winning percentage and won nine county championships, six conference championships and four Long Island championships.