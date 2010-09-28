Babylon town agenda

BABYLON

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., North Lindenhurst.

PLANNING BOARD

7 p.m. Monday

TOWN BOARD

3:30 p.m. Wednesday

ZONING BOARD

6 p.m. Oct. 14

The board will consider:

Amityville: Seaview Marine Corp. (property owner)/Moe Ahmed (tenant) seeks to renew a special exception permit for a used car lot for outdoor storage of vehicles in connection with an existing building (previously approved for one year), south side of Montauk Highway, west of Buchanan Avenue.

Deer Park: Paul's Street Rods & Customs (tenant)/Deer Park Technology Center (property owner) seeks a special exception permit to conduct a public garage for auto repair and indoor storage of vehicles in connection with a portion of an existing building, east side of Brook Avenue, south of Suburban Avenue.

Farmingdale: Verola Brothers II (contract vendee)/Multi-tech Realty Co., (property owner) seeks to diminish off-street parking from 160 spaces required to 116 in connection with interior alterations to increase office space in an existing building, southwest corner of Broadhollow Road and Executive Blvd.

Farmingdale: Massapequa Imports Ltd d/b/a Lexus of 110 (tenant)/JS 2040 Broadhollow Realty Llc (property owner) seeks permission to increase sign area allowance and increase sign height in connection with building a non-conforming ground (pylon) sign, west side of Broadhollow Road, south of Daniel Street.

West Babylon: Petsmart (tenant)/535 Montauk Associates Llc (property owner) seeks to increase wall sign height and increase number of wall signs on the west side from one to two, north side of Montauk Highway, west of Beachwood Drive.

LINDENHURST

PLANNING BOARD

7 p.m. Oct. 21, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.

LINDENHURST

TWO-FAMILY REVIEW BOARD

7 p.m. Oct. 28, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.

LINDENHURST

ZONING BOARD

7 p.m. Oct. 27, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Avenue.

Compiled by Darlene Gein