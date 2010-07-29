Babylon Town agenda

BABYLON

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., North Lindenhurst.

PLANNING BOARD

7 p.m. Monday

TOWN BOARD

10 a.m. Aug. 10

ZONING BOARD

6 p.m. Aug. 12

ACTIONS

At its July 8 meeting, the Babylon Zoning Board of Appeals:

Copiague: Granted David Tejada permission to build a side addition and front porch, with condition that there be no enclosure of front porch, with insufficient front-yard setback and total side yards with roof overhang and stoop encroachment, south side of 29th Street.

Deer Park: Granted Simply The Best Auto Collision / Deer Park Technology Center permission, for two years, for a special exception permit to conduct a public garage as an auto body repair shop in connection with a portion of an existing building, east side of Skidmore Road.

Deer Park: Granted Joseph Batista permission to retain a front porch and rear addition, with condition that there be no further enclosure of front porch, with insufficient front-yard setback with roof overhang and stoop encroachment, southeast corner of Grand Boulevard and West Eighth Street.

West Babylon: Granted Jeffrey and Jessica Schulman permission to build front and rear dormers with insufficient front-yard setback and side yards with roof overhang and chimney encroachment, south side of Karen Street, west of Arnold Avenue.

At its July 15 meeting, the Babylon Zoning Board of Appeals:

West Babylon: Granted Yves

R. Craig permission to build an outdoor basement entrance with insufficient rear-yard setback, southwest corner of Ecker Avenue and Little Neck Road.

LINDENHURST

PLANNING BOARD

7 p.m. Aug. 19, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.

TWO-FAMILY

REVIEW BOARD

7 p.m. Aug. 26, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.

ZONING BOARD

7 p.m. Aug. 25, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Avenue.

Compiled by Darlene Gein