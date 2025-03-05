So, you want to be a movie extra? Here's how

Rebecca Benison was in between jobs when she decided to try something she had always wanted to but didn’t have time to pursue — getting a role as an extra.

In 2019, the Bellmore resident played a 1940s voter in the HBO miniseries “The Plot Against America.” She recalls that eventful, very long day that started with being bussed from Manhattan early in the morning to the shooting location in New Jersey. “We had to reshoot scenes several times, and I didn’t get home until around 3 a.m. the next day,” said Benison.

That September day of filming was one of the hottest of the year, but because they were shooting scenes for Election Day, the actors were bundled up in period-appropriate wool coats and hats to replicate a cold November day. However, the filming location was a school with no air conditioning.

Despite the heat, she has great memories. “It was fun working with the wardrobe team to get fitted and find an outfit, and then getting the hair and makeup done,” she said.

If you’re thinking about how to begin your road to silver screen greatness or at least have a fantasy fulfilled, Benison and others offer these tips for getting a spot as a movie extra.

“Registering with a background casting agency, such as Grant Wilfley Casting and Central Casting, and going on sites like Backstage.com, is the way to go,” said Regina Schneider, actress and owner of Take 2 Actor’s Studio in Huntington Village, which offers acting classes.

Open casting calls are often posted on the website of background casting agencies and/or their social media page.

Benison is big on AuditionsFree.com, and actress Ruby Jackson, of Sag Harbor, says to be on the lookout for news reports of movies being made on and around Long Island.

You don’t need formal acting training, but a good headshot can go a long way.

“Go for something that captures you so that casting has an idea of what you really look like,” Schneider said. “It’s not a good idea to use an overly filtered or polished version of yourself when you don’t look like that in person. Casting needs to get an idea of who is going to show up.”