Baldwin High team wins EPA pollution prevention contest

A Baldwin High School team is among four first-place winners in a national competition that asked them to submit stories themed around pollution prevention.

The team of Jordyn Faria, Samaya Lindo-Smellie, Annaliese Persaud, Francisco Suriel and Jasmin Tiong-Smith won $5,000 this summer in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s “Pollution Prevention Works: A Storytelling Challenge for Students.” The competition challenged students to submit stories — including essays, infographics and videos — highlighting how pollution prevention practices implemented at various businesses benefitted the communities, environment and businesses themselves.

Baldwin’s team created a mock newscast highlighting “P2” practices implemented at the Ravenswood Generating Station, which is a 2,480-megawatt power plant in Long Island City, Queens. P2 is a practice that “reduces, eliminates or prevents” pollution at its source prior to recycling, treatment or disposal, the environmental protection agency said.

“Breaking News: Ravenswood Generating Station is pushing to transform from ‘Asthma Alley’ to ‘Renewable Ravenswood,’ ” said Tiong-Smith, acting as a news anchor in the team’s video submission. “It is clear now that ‘Renewable Ravenswood’ is trying to remedy its downfalls and create a better future for the children of New York.”

Facilities eligible for profiling were those that reported implementing source reduction practices in one or more of the past six years. Ravenswood, for example, is being converted into a clean energy hub that will power one-fifth of New York City.

“It is exciting to celebrate these students that will help shape our future,” said Jennie Romer, deputy assistant administrator for the environmental protection agency’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention.

BABYLON

New superintendent

Carisa Manza has been named superintendent of the Babylon School District. She replaced Brian Conboy, who held the position on an interim basis.

Manza previously served as the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. She has also been a high school social studies teacher for the Hauppauge and Sewanhaka school districts, a high school assistant principal for the Elwood and Seaford school districts, and principal of Elwood-John H. Glenn High School.

“I’ve always wanted my students to feel comfortable taking risks, and I’ve always wanted to find ways to ensure that every student is able to access the curriculum,” Manza said. “To do that, it has been important to me that I establish positive relationships with students as both people and learners, to set high expectations, and to inspire students to meet those expectations.”

CARLE PLACE

New superintendent

Ted Cannone is the new superintendent of the Carle Place School District. He replaced Christine Finn, who retired.

Cannone served the past eight years as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Garden City School District. He began his career at Newtown High School in Elmhurst, Queens, where he was a teacher and assistant principal, and has also been a teacher in the Herricks School District and an administrator in the Half Hollow Hills and Locust Valley school districts.

“I see Carle Place as a community that is serious about creating opportunities for all students to strive, excel and earn their places as successful professionals and community leaders,” Cannone said. “I’m eager to start the journey forward and upward by meeting with community and district stakeholders as part of my entry plan.”

MALVERNE

New principal

Kesha A. Bascombe is the new principal of Malverne High School. She replaced Vincent Romano, who is now assistant superintendent of educational services for the Malverne School District.

Bascombe, who has 23 years of experience as an educator, has served as the school’s assistant principal since 2013.

“I am wholeheartedly devoted to the pursuit of being a better version of myself, and this commitment serves as a powerful source of motivation as I embark on my journey as a principal and continue to build and grow with the Malverne community,” Bascombe said.

MASTIC BEACH

New principal

Dominic Ciliotta has been named principal of Tangier Smith Elementary School. He replaced Toni Komorowski, who retired.

Ciliotta served the past six years as assistant principal at John S. Hobart Elementary School in Shirley. Before that, he taught at P.S. 206 Jose Celso Barbosa School in East Harlem and the Grand Concourse Academy Charter School in the Bronx.

“As a school leader, I pride myself on being an advocate for all students and an individual that our parents can count on,” said Ciliotta. “I look forward to continuing a culture of high expectations, positive learning experiences, and making our school a place where all students look forward to attending daily.”

NORTH BELLMORE

New principal

Michael Yannucci has been named principal of Martin Avenue Elementary School.

Yannucci, who replaced James O’Brien, was previously an elementary school principal in the Massapequa School District. Before that, he was an assistant principal in the Plainview-Old Bethpage School District and began his career in education as an elementary reading teacher.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to join the Martin Avenue family, to work in a school that shares my values and collaborate with staff and students,” Yannucci said. “There was a sense of family from the beginning. Everyone has been so kind and welcoming.”

ORIENT

New superintendent

Justin Cobis has been named superintendent and principal of the Oysterponds School District. He replaced Richard Malone, who retired.

Cobis previously served three years as principal of Southampton Intermediate School. Before that, he was a social studies teacher and track and field coach over the course of 13 years at Riverhead High School.

“As a native of the North Fork, I look forward to serving the communities of East Marion and Orient,” Cobis said.