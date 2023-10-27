Way to Go! Elwood students Bella Ronai and Samantha Siegler encourage love of musical instruments

Two students from Elwood-John H. Glenn High School are striving to instill a passion for performing music in local children.

Bella Ronai and Samantha Siegler, both freshmen, recently created a webpage and educational video for younger students aimed at fostering a love of learning and playing musical instruments. They also donated eight picture books about music and musicians to the district’s Harley Avenue Primary School.

Ronai and Siegler, who are both Girl Scout Cadettes, pursued the project as part of their Silver Award, which is the highest achievement attainable by a Cadette. They are members of Troop 2597.

The two teens, both 14, received guidance for their project from Harley Avenue Primary School Principal Denise Toscano. They were also honored during their district’s Board of Education meeting in late August.

“It’s a lot of hard work that goes into doing a website, and preparation for a Silver Award takes time and effort, a plan and execution,” Board of Education President James Tomeo told the two students. “Awesome job.”