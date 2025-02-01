LI Black History Month events: Feb. 1-Feb. 9

The first iteration of Black History Month was organized in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson, the son of formerly enslaved people and the second Black person to earn a PhD from Harvard University. It was initially called “Negro History Week” and scheduled to coincide with Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12) and Frederick Douglass’ (circa Feb. 14), according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture. The initiative became Black History Month in February 1976 “to more fully represent the scope and experience of Black history, life and culture,” according to the museum.

This year’s Black History Month theme is “African Americans and Labor,” focusing on the ways work impacts “the collective experiences of Black people,” according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which determines the theme. Events will be held across Long Island this week to mark the occasion. Please confirm events before attending.

The work of Lorna Simpson (whose piece “Momentum” is shown here) is one of the inspirations for teen artists whose work is on display at Brentwood Public Library through the end of the month. Credit: Penske Media via Getty Images/ARTNews

ONGOING

BRENTWOOD

TEEN ART

A showcase of teens’ talent and creativity includes flower silhouettes, neon acrylic artwork inspired by the artist Derrick Adams and watercolor artwork inspired by artist Lorna Simpson, on display during library hours through Feb. 28, Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

DISPLAY: FRANCES BELL

Exhibit features books, photos and artwork from Bay Shore resident and library board trustee elder Frances Bell, in honor of Black History Month, on display during library hours through Feb. 28, Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 S. Country Rd., free, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

GARDEN CITY

ART HONORS JAMES BALDWIN

Exhibition honors the legacy of James Baldwin through the artwork of artist and activist Sabrina Nelson; gallery talk and reception held 4-6 p.m. Feb. 3, reserve; on display 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through Feb. 28, Art Gallery in the Ruth S. Hartley University Center, Adelphi University, 1 South Ave., free, adelphi.edu, 516-877-4978.

GREAT NECK, NEW HYDE PARK

SCAVENGER HUNT

Learn about the accomplishments and impact of Black people in the history of the United States, for children and families, participate during library hours through Feb. 16, Great Neck libraries, free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055. In Great Neck, hunt is at the Main Building, 159 Bayview Ave. In New Hyde Park, it’s at the Parkville Branch, 10 Campbell St.

RIVERHEAD

MLK PORTRAIT PROJECT

View high school students’ portraits of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.; reception held 4-6 p.m. Feb. 27; on display 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday (closed weekends and holidays), in the Lyceum Gallery, Suffolk County Community College-Eastern Campus, 121 Speonk-Riverhead Rd., free, eastendarts.org, 631-727-0900.

FEB. 1

ELMONT

THE SOUL OF JAZZ

Napoleon Revels-Bey’s Nu Mo Swing Ensemble performs music by Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Quincy Jones, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and more, 2-3:30 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

MINEOLA

MOSTLY MOTOWN CONCERT

Rhonda Denét pays tribute to classic R&B and soul, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Mineola Memorial Library, 195 Marcellus Rd., free, mineolalibrary.info, 516-746-8488

FEB. 2

BRIDGEHAMPTON

READ-IN

Gather to read aloud a short passage from a book, poem or speech written by an African American author, selections available to read, bring your own or just come to listen, 1-3 p.m., Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., free, register, myhamptonlibrary.org, 631-537-0015.

CUTCHOGUE

AUTHOR TALK

Jacqueline Dinan discusses her latest biography, “The Unsettling Legacy of Wayland Jefferson: Missing Evidence, Racism, & Collective Amnesia,” books available for purchase and signing, 2 p.m., Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Rd., free, cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org, 631-734-7122.

EAST MEADOW

ARTIST TALK ON AFROCENTRIC QUILTS, DOLLS

Quilter Joan Hodges discusses her Afrocentric quilts and dolls that tell the stories of Black American history, including her “Sheroes of Black History” quilt, which highlights the women who have been central to her life, 1:30-4 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., free, light refreshments served, eastmeadow.info, 516-794-2570.

CONCERT: PURE JOY

Vocalist Paige Patterson presents a Valentine’s Day tribute to African American singers and composers, 2-4 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., free, eastmeadow.info, 516-794-2570.

FREEPORT

A TRIBUTE TO DUKE ELLINGTON

The Paul Joseph Trio pays tribute to composer Duke Ellington with a performance of instrumental jazz renditions of “Satin Doll,” “In a Sentimental Mood,” “Take the ‘A’ Train” and more, 2:30-4 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

GLEN COVE

RHONDA DENÉT: THE LADIES OF MOTOWN, VOLUME 1

Vocalist Rhonda Denét celebrates the ladies of Motown with hits from female groups, solo artists and songwriters who defined the Motown sound, 2-3 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., free, register, glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

HUNTINGTON

BAGELS AND MOVIE

Bagels and a screening of the dark comedy “Do the Right Thing” (1989, rated R, 2:00), directed by Spike Lee, about the racial tensions in a Brooklyn neighborhood, 10 a.m., bagels followed by the film at 11 a.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., $20, tickets required, cinemaartscentre.org, 631-423-7610.

MONTAUK

MUSICAL LEGACY

Pianist Alexander Wu presents a solo concert celebrating the beauty, diversity and enduring impact of three centuries of African diasporic music and culture, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Hwy., free, montauklibrary.org, 631-668-3377.

UNIONDALE

PAINT LIKE ALMA THOMAS

Learn about African American artist Alma Thomas and create your own artwork in her style to take home, 1:30-3 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, call to register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

On Monday in Setauket, Southampton town historian JulieGreene will discuss freed slave and local resident Cato Crook (1763- 1841) and sharedocume nts that offer a glimpse into slavery on Long Island. Atright,the Crook family Bible. Credit: CourtesyHamptonLibrary, Bridgeha/Michael E. Ach

FEB. 3

BLUE POINT

MOVIE

Screening of the action drama “Red Tails” (2012, rated PG-13, 2:05), about the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Black U.S. Army Air Forces servicemen during World War II, 1 p.m., Bayport-Blue Point Public Library, 186 Middle Rd., free, bayportbluepointlibrary.org, 631-363-6133.

CENTRAL ISLIP

UNSUNG HEROES IN MEDICINE

Learn about African Americans who have been at the forefront of many important medical advances, including Pittsburgh’s Freedom House Ambulance Service and Staten Island’s Black Angels, 6-7 p.m., Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave., free, cilibrary.org, 631-234-9333.

SETAUKET

FROM THE PEN OF A FORMERLY ENSLAVED MAN

Southampton Town Historian Julie Greene discusses Bridgehampton resident Cato Crook and his family, with documents that offer a glimpse into the world of slavery and servitude on Long Island, 7-8 p.m., Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., free, register, for resident cardholders only, emmaclark.org, 631-941-4080.

FEB. 4

BALDWIN

ONLINE: BRIG. GEN. CHARLES YOUNG

A National Park Ranger discusses the life and legacy Brig. Gen. Charles Young, who was the first African American national park superintendent, the first African American colonel in the Army and the first African American military attaché, appropriate for ages 15 and older, 6:30-7:15 p.m., Baldwin Public Library, 2385 Grand Ave., free, register for a link, baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.

UNIONDALE

TRIVIA BINGO

Test your knowledge of members of the Black community and Black Heritage, for all ages, prizes awarded, 7-8:30 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register at uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

“Invisible Beauty,” a movie on the life of Bethann Hardison, a pioneering Black model and activist, will be screened Wednesday and Thursday in Great Neck. Above, Hardison at a 2024 gala in Los Angeles. Credit: FilmMagic/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

FEB. 5

ELMONT

GROUNDBREAKING BLACK COMEDIANS

Celebrate the contributions that Godfrey Cambridge, Redd Foxx, Dick Gregory, Flip Wilson, Nipsey Russell, Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy brought to the world of comedy, 1-2 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

FREEPORT

THE AFRICAN ROOTS OF AMERICAN COOKING

Chef Brian Collins prepares piri-piri chicken (a dish that started out in South America, made its way to Africa and then to Portugal), served with jollof rice from Nigeria, and Philadelphia pepper pot soup, which has its origins in West Africa and was served by Philadelphia’s African female street vendors in the late 1600s, 6:30-8 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., $5 nonrefundable fee required when registering, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

GLEN COVE

STORIES BEHIND A BILL OF SALE

Explore a significant document from the library’s archives: an 1826 bill of sale for an enslaved woman, Molly, and her child, Robert, which sheds light on the brutal realities of slavery in 19th century America, 2-3 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., free, register, glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

GREAT NECK

STATION READERS SOCIETY

Discuss the biography “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” by Rebecca Skloot, about an African American woman who had her cells removed by doctors without her consent for scientific research, 11 a.m.-noon, Great Neck Library, Station Branch, 26 Great Neck Rd., free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

MOVIE

Screening of the documentary “Invisible Beauty” (2023, not rated, 1:55), that explores the life and career of Bethann Hardison, a pioneering Black model, modeling agent and activist, 2 p.m., Great Neck Library, Main Building, 159 Bayview Ave., free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

OCEANSIDE

SEA SHANTIES TO HIP-HOP

Discover the remarkable contributions made by African American whalers and explore how West African music influenced sea shanties, jazz and hip-hop; create a traditional rattle using shells; for children in grade, 4-5 p.m., Oceanside Library, 30 Davidson Ave., free, register, oceansidelibrary.com, 516-766-2360.

UNIONDALE

STORY TIME IN BLACK

Celebrate Black History Month with story time, for children of all ages and their families, 11-11:30 a.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave, free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

Wednesday in Elmont, celebrate the contributions of Richard Pryor, above, and other Black comedians. Credit: Bettmann Archive/Bettmann

FEB. 6

BABYLON

CRAFTS FOR KIDS

Create fun and inspirational crafts in celebration of Black History Month, for children in, while supplies last, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Babylon Public Library, 24 S. Carll Ave., free, register, babylonlibrary.org, 631-669-1624.

BRENTWOOD

BOOK CLUB

Discuss the memoir “How to Say Babylon,” by Safiya Sinclair, about her struggles to break free of her Rastafarian upbringing, 7-8:30 p.m., Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, register to attend in-person or online, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

BRIGHTWATERS

HOMETOWN HISTORIES BOOK CLUB

Discussion of the nonfiction book “African Americans of Eastern Long Island,” by Jerry Komia Domatob, 6 p.m., Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 S. Country Rd., free, Suffolk County cardholders can register, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

GREAT NECK

MOVIE

Screening of the documentary “Invisible Beauty” (2023, not rated, 1:55), that explores the life and career of Bethann Hardison, a pioneering Black model, modeling agent and activist, 2 p.m., Great Neck Library, Station Branch, 26 Great Neck Rd., free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

HEWLETT

ART TALK: FAITH RINGGOLD

Learn about the life and artwork of Faith Ringgold, a pioneering figure in the Black Arts Movement of the 1970s, 11 a.m., Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library, 1125 Broadway, free, attend in-person or visit hwpl.org for a link to view online, 516-374-1967.

HUNTINGTON

REGGIE LAURENT’S ABSTRACT ART

Create artwork inspired by Reggie Laurent, for children in, 6-7 p.m., Huntington Library, 338 Main St., free, register, for resident library cardholders, myhpl.org, 631-427-5165.

PORT JEFFERSON

ONLINE: SLAVERY AND THE MAKING OF AMERICA

Learn the impact slavery has had on America and the ways that slavery formed us as a nation, 6:30 p.m., Port Jefferson Library, 100 Thompson St., free, call to register for a link, portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

STONY BROOK

CONCERT

The Jazz Loft Big Band presents a program of all Black composers, 7 p.m., Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., $30, $25 seniors ages 62 and older, $20 students, $15 children ages 5 and older, purchase tickets at thejazzloft.org, 631-751-1895.

UNIONDALE

STANDING WHERE THEY STOOD: SLAVERY IN OYSTER BAY

Learn about the wealthy Townsend family of Raynham Hall, where many enslaved people labored to maintain the house and grounds, presented by the Raynham Hall Museum, 7-8 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

On Friday in Elmont, learn about the cultural and political legacy of African Americans in New York City. Above, the Cotton Club nightclub in the early 1930s. Credit: Michael Ochs Archives

FEB. 7

CENTRAL ISLIP

MOVIE

Screening of the dark comedy “American Fiction,” (2023, rated R, 1:57) about a writer fed up with the establishment profiting from Black entertainment and uses a pen name to write a book that he secretly despises, starring Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sterling K. Brown, 1 p.m., Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave., free, register, cilibrary.org, 631-234-9333.

ELMONT

HARLEM AND NEW YORK’S AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY

Learn how African Americans have contributed to the cultural and political life of New York City, the greats of the Harlem Renaissance, such as Langston Hughes, Aaron Douglas and Duke Ellington, as well as political influencers like Malcolm X and Adam Clayton Powell, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

GLEN COVE

MOVIE

Screening of the biographical drama “Green Book,” (2018, rated PG-13), 2:10) which shows the harsh realities of racial segregation in the United States during the Jim Crow era, starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, 1-4 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., free, glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

HEMPSTEAD

CULTURAL PERFORMANCE

Forces of Nature Dance Theatre performs contemporary modern dance, traditional West African dance, Afro-beat, fusion, contemporary ballet and more, 7 p.m., Toni and Martin Sosnoff Theater at the John Cranford Adams Playhouse, Hofstra University South Campus, 118 Hofstra University, free, must register in advance, hofstra.edu/culture, 516-463-5669.

NEW HYDE PARK

TAKE AND MAKE

Pick up a craft kit to make your very own paper analog clock, kit includes information on Benjamin Banneker, a Black mathematician credited with creating the first full-size clock in the United States, for children in prekindergarten through grade two, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Great Neck Library, 10 Campbell St., free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

SUFFOLK COUNTY

ONLINE: OPERA IN EBONY

Tanisha Mitchell pays tribute to legendary African American singers who performed at such prestigious venues as the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala and the Royal Opera House, 2-3 p.m., hosted by Cold Spring Harbor, Commack, Elwood, Half Hollow Hills, Harborfields and Huntington libraries, free, register for a link:

Cold Spring Harbor Library, 95 Harbor Rd., cshlibrary.org, 631-692-6820.

Commack Public Library, 18 Hauppauge Rd. (Suffolk County cardholders only), commackpubliclibrary.org, 631-499-0888.

Elwood Public Library, 1929 Jericho Tpke. (Suffolk County cardholders only), elwoodlibrary.org, 631-499-3722.

Half Hollow Hills Community Library, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy. (district resident cardholders only), hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530.

Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.

Huntington Library, 338 Main St., myhpl.org, 631-427-5165.

WYANDANCH

JOSEPH H. RAINEY, FIRST IN THE HOUSE

Lorna Rainey will discuss the life of her great-grandfather, Joseph H. Rainey, who was born into slavery in South Carolina and went on to become the nation’s first Black congressman, 5-6 p.m., Wyandanch Public Library, 14 S. 20th St., free, register, wyan.suffolk.lib.ny.us, 631-643-4848.

FEB. 8

BAY SHORE

AFRICAN AMERICANS AND LABOR

Opening of exhibit of artwork from Black creatives on how labor influenced Black history and culture, curated by Faith Evans; reception 3-5 p.m. Feb. 16; display continues through Feb. 28, Islip Arts Council, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., free, isliparts.org, 631-888-3525.

BRENTWOOD

JOSEPH H. RAINEY: FIRST IN THE HOUSE

Lorna Rainey will discuss the life of her great-grandfather, Joseph H. Rainey, who was born into slavery in South Carolina and went on to become the nation’s first Black congressman, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, register, for resident library cardholders only, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

LINDENHURST

CONCERT: VALENTINE HOMAGE TO BLACK HISTORY

Paige Patterson and her quartet will pay tribute to Duke Ellington, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Wilson, Alicia Keys and others, 2-3:30 p.m. Lindenhurst Library, 1 Lee Ave., free, register, for resident library cardholders only, lindenhurstlibrary.org, 631-957-7755.

LONG BEACH

DISPLAY AND DISCUSSION

View the “Lest We Forget” Traveling Slavery Museum of Philadelphia exhibit, which shares artifacts, bill-of-sale documents and Jim Crow objects. Museum director and curator Gwen Ragsdale discusses the exhibit and the mission of the museum at 2 p.m., display open noon-4 p.m., Long Beach Public Library, 111 W. Park Ave., free, register, longbeachlibrary.org, 516-432-7201.

MASSAPEQUA PARK

MUSICAL LEGACY OF THE AFRICAN DIASPORA

Pianist Alexander Wu and his trio perform contributions to music by Africans and the descendants of enslaved Africans around the world, 2-3:30 p.m., Massapequa Public Library, 40 Harbor Lane, free, massapequalibrary.org, 516-799-0770.

WYANDANCH

FILM FESTIVAL

Movie screenings in honor of Black History Month, Wyandanch Public Library, 14 S. 20th St., free, wyan.suffolk.lib.ny.us, 631-643-4848:

10 a.m.-noon, biographical drama “Bessie” (2015, TV-MA, 1:55) about legendary blues performer Bessie Smith, starring Queen Latifah.

12:15-2:15, musical drama “Sparkle” (2012, rated PG-13, 1:56) about sisters who form a girl group and soon become Motown sensations, but the fame creates challenges, starring Whitney Houston and Jordin Sparks.

2:45-4:45 p.m., biographical drama “Bob Marley, One Love” (2024, rated PG-13, 1:47) about reggae icon Bob Marley and how he overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir.

FEB. 9

BOHEMIA

FROM JAZZ TO SOUL

Rhonda Denét & the Silver Fox Songs Trio pay tribute to the trailblazing women who shaped the landscape of jazz and soul, including Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Nancy Wilson and Etta James, 2-3:30 p.m., Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Ave., free, connetquotlibrary.org, 631-567-5079.

FREEPORT

BLACK WHALERS OF LONG ISLAND

The Whaling Museum & Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor examines the role African American mariners played in Long Island whaling history, as well as whaling’s ties to the Underground Railroad, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

PORT JEFFERSON STATION CONCERT

Perfect Pitch Project performs songs that honor Black History Month, 1:30-3 p.m., Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Rd., free, register, for resident cardholders only, cplib.org, 631-928-1212.

WESTBURY

CONCERT

Cody Childs & His Trio perform a Jazz concert for patrons, 2:30-4 p.m., Westbury Library, 445 Jefferson St., free, register, westburylibrary.org, 516-333-0176.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with Sabrina Monroe, LaToya Rodriguez and Daniel Variano