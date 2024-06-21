Long IslandLI Life

Winner: Bonnie MacConnell, Teacher of the Year

Bonnie MacConnell.

Bonnie MacConnell. Credit: Public Relations South Huntington School District/ Elizabeth Demonte

By Michael R. Ebertmichael.ebert@newsday.com

Bonnie MacConnell, of East Moriches, has been named Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year for 2023-24 by the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance’s Suffolk Zone in recognition of her efforts to meet the needs of students with disabilities. MacConnell is a physical education and health teacher at Walt Whitman High School in the South Huntington school district. She is also the school’s varsity softball and field hockey coach and, outside of school, participates in the Victory Games, which are designed for students with special needs.

Michael R. Ebert
By Michael R. Ebert

Michael R. Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named as 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
A tipster says he told the state about buried drums at Bethpage Community Park nearly a decade ago. Newsday's Ken Buffa reports. Credit: Newsday/Daddona / Pfost / Villa Loarca

Uncovering the truth about the chemical drums A tipster says he told the state about buried drums at Bethpage Community Park nearly a decade ago. Newsday's Ken Buffa reports.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
A tipster says he told the state about buried drums at Bethpage Community Park nearly a decade ago. Newsday's Ken Buffa reports. Credit: Newsday/Daddona / Pfost / Villa Loarca

Uncovering the truth about the chemical drums A tipster says he told the state about buried drums at Bethpage Community Park nearly a decade ago. Newsday's Ken Buffa reports.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME