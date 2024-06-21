Winner: Bonnie MacConnell, Teacher of the Year

Bonnie MacConnell, of East Moriches, has been named Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year for 2023-24 by the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance’s Suffolk Zone in recognition of her efforts to meet the needs of students with disabilities. MacConnell is a physical education and health teacher at Walt Whitman High School in the South Huntington school district. She is also the school’s varsity softball and field hockey coach and, outside of school, participates in the Victory Games, which are designed for students with special needs.