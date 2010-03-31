Brookhaven Town agenda, April 4

BROOKHAVEN

Unless specified, meetings are at

1 Independence Hill, Farmingville.

PLANNING BOARD

4 p.m. April 12

TOWN BOARD

5 p.m. April 20

ZONING BOARD

6 p.m. April 14

AGENDA

At its March 10 meeting, the board:

Center Moriches: Granted Deirdre and David Dentel permission for second-story residence addition exceeding 850 square feet permitted (1,190 square feet), east side of Belleview Avenue, north of South Street.

Center Moriches: Granted Roger Titmus a front-yard setback,

side-yard and height variances for existing 17.5-feet high detached garage (14 feet high permitted) with 8.6-feet high ceiling height in storage area located in front yard, east side of South Ocean Avenue, south of Charles Place.

Coram: Granted IFS Properties

LLC and Anthony Paczkowski a rear-yard variance for existing in-ground swimming pool, west side of Deer Avenue, north of Fox Road.

Lake Ronkonkoma: Granted Carmen and Edwin Roldan a rear-yard variance for proposed one-story residence addition (sunroom); also,

a height variance for existing 6-foot high fence located in front yard,

east side of Arlington Road, north

of Washington Avenue.

Mastic: Granted Debra Schaefer

a front-yard setback variance for existing wood deck with platform and steps exceeding the 4 feet by

8 feet permitted (10 feet by

20.4 feet and 3 feet by 5 feet platform with steps), east side of Washington Avenue, north of Montauk Highway.

Rocky Point: Granted Catherine McManus a rear-yard variance for proposed one-story residence addition, west side of Columbine Road, south of Freya Road.

Selden: Granted Agnes Ross rear-yard and minimum and total side-yard variances for existing one-story residence addition

(sunroom), south side of Peconic Street, west of Park Hill Drive.

Shirley: Granted Kyle P. Hoffman

a front-yard setback variance from Pine Tree Drive for proposed one-story residence addition and existing above-ground swimming pool located in front yard, southwest corner of Manor Drive and Pine

Tree Drive.

Compiled by Patricia Sollitto