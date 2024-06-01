Centenarian: Carmela A. Dellacorte

CARMELA A. DELLACORTE was born on May 29, 1924, in Corona, Queens. She was the oldest of three children. Carmela met her husband, Gennaro, at a "football wedding" and they were married on June 1, 1947. They had three children and raised them in Queens, where she still resides. She was widowed in 2007. She has 10 grandchildren (one deceased) and 19 great-grandchildren. She was a secretary, homemaker and caretaker for her extended family. She enjoys cooking, baking, crocheting and spending time with family. She celebrated with family and friends.