Centenarian: Harold Chase, Moriches

Harold Chase was born June 24, 1912, in Manhattan. He attended City College of New York. He worked at The Goody Factory in Manhattan, where he met his wife, Frances. They had three children, one of whom is now deceased. He was married for 59 years before being widowed. Harold was also a vaudeville performer and worked in the textile industry. He retired at 94 after working for Russ Exports Corp. for more than 30 years. He is a Mets fan and lived in Queens for 92 years before moving to Moriches to live with his granddaughter Laurie, and her husband, Bill. Harold has three grandchildren, one great-grandson, three step-grandsons and dogs, Smokey and Bandit. Harold celebrated his birthday at The Milleridge Inn in Jericho with family.