Centenarian: Mary Lomanto

MARY LOMANTO was born Feb. 21, 1911, in Manhattan. She married Charles Lomanto and lived in Astoria and Brooklyn before settling in Islip Terrace. Mary enjoyed playing the piano, playing poker and vacationing in Florida. After being widowed in 1972, Mary and her sister Jennie went to live with Mary's daughter, Marie DeCaprio, son-in-law Jack DeCaprio and their four children in New Harbor Green in Massapequa. Mary has eight great-grandchildren. She now lives at Parkview Care and Rehabilitation in Massapequa, where enjoys the activities -- especially playing bingo. She celebrated her birthday at Sergio's in Massapequa with family and friends.